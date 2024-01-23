Dexter Scott King net worth: Fortune explored as Martin Luther King's youngest son dies aged 62

Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest son, Dexter Scott King, 62, passed away on January 22, 2024. He was struggling with prostate cancer for a long time which eventually led to his demise, as per People magazine. Dexter was known for his successful career as an activist, attorney, and author, and his net worth was $9 million at the time of his death.

Dexter's wife Leah Weber King shared a statement with People magazine, saying that he died in his sleep at his Malibu-based residence. The statement continued:

"He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

The King Center also confirmed Dexter Scott King's death in a press release, saying that he was entrusted to continue his father's legacy. Furthermore, the press release also says that Dexter's sister, Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, expressed her grief by saying that she is unable to express the loss she has suffered.

The press release mentions that a date for the memorial is yet to be finalized. However, they also said that the King's family is currently requesting privacy and would answer all the media questions in a press conference on January 23 at 10 am at The King Center's Yolanda D. King Theatre.

Dexter Scott King's successful career has contributed to his massive net worth

Dexter Scott King was known for his work as an activist over the years and he also appeared in a few films. His net worth was said to be $9 million, as per IdolNetWorth.

According to his bio on Stanford University, Dexter enrolled at Morehouse College where he finished his graduation in business administration. He accompanied his father on a tour back in the 60s along with Martin Luther King, III.

He then joined the King Center where he served as president, chairman, and CEO. During his appearance on a CNN show, NewsNight with Aaron Brown, Dexter said that people were expecting him to pursue a career similar to his father's. He said at the time:

"We continue to educate the world about his teachings of non-violence. We want [MLK's teachings] to be intact for generations yet unborn."

Back in the 80s, Dexter Scott King was also trying to form a business consulting firm that was supposed to revolve around entertainment and real estate development. He revealed to a publication called Ebony at the time that multiple areas in Atlanta remain under development.

"I've always wanted to be a part of this city in terms of making a contribution to seeing it grow and doing something that would benefit people. Real estate development is probably the best way I can accomplish that," he continued.

His work at the King Center reportedly left a bad impact on his relationship with his siblings, as per The New York Times. In 2003, he exited King Center after shifting to California with his family members and tied the knot with Leah Weber in 2013.

He produced a song titled King Holiday along with a TV special, Living the Dream: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dexter Scott King was featured in a few films such as The Rosa Parks Story, Our Friend, Martin, and Black Sister's Revenge.