David Gail net worth explored as 90210 star dies aged 58

Actor David Gail has recently passed away from unknown causes at the age of 58. His appearances on multiple TV shows, such as Beverly Hills, 90210, made him a popular face among the public. Gail's career also contributed to his net worth, which was reported to be between $1 million and $5 million, as per GHGossip.

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, paid tribute to him through Instagram with a picture of them hugging each other. The caption stated:

"There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

Gail's colleagues also expressed their grief in the comments section, with some of them recalling their collaborations with him.

Film director Pete Ferriero posted a video on his Facebook page from a podcast called Beverly Hills 90210 Show, in which David Gail shared his experience working on the series. Pete wrote:

"He shared fantastic stories of the cast, and also the behind the scenes of working for Spelling Entertaiment. He was a kind human that we will be missed. We have cut this down focusing on David's stories. We want his fans to be able to remember him."

David Gail's performances on TV shows and films contributed to his earnings: Career and other details explored

Hollywood Life reported that David Gail spent his childhood in Tampa, Florida. While details on his educational background are not available, he reportedly made his acting debut on television. He played minor roles during the 1990s until he was cast as one of the leads in Port Charles.

His acting career was reportedly his main source of income, and as mentioned earlier, his net worth was estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

David Gail portrayed Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles until 2000 and was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210, as Stuart Carson. The character was Brenda Walsh's fiancé, and he was featured in the series from 1991 to 1994. He next appeared in the drama series Savannah as Dean Collins.

He had a few films in his credits, such as Some Girl, Perfect Opposites, and more. He also worked as a voice actor in a video game titled Blacksad: Under the Skin.

Gail additionally expressed his interest in returning to 90210 while he appeared on the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, created by Pete Ferreiro.

David Gail was active on Instagram for a brief period of time in 2018. He had 118 followers on the platform and shared only two posts. He disclosed on Ferreiro's podcast that he was romantically linked to actress Robyn Lively for a brief period somewhere between 1996 and 1997.

Detailed information on David's survivors remains unknown, and his family members have yet to share a statement related to his funeral.