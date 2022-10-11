Charleston White and King Harris drama explained as former tags Atlanta police department over recent threats 

YouTuber Charleston White recently took to Instagram live to reveal that he attempted to get police protection after rapper T.I.’s son King Harris threatened him.

In a social media video uploaded by Harris, the 18-year-old threatened Charleston White and said:

“We about to whoop ya a** when you come back down here.”

In response, Charleston White took to his Instagram Live and uploaded a video of himself sitting in his car. He stated that he had tagged the Atlanta Police Department and Fani Willis, the Fulton County Prosecutor, to alert them about the threat from Harris.

White also claimed that he knew the police officer who arrested Young Thug. He explained that he was driven to put the teenager in jail since the latter had threatened him on social media. He added:

“I’m a senior citizen and I’m a comedian. I can make jokes about ugly babies. T.I. got a ugly baby.”

The 52-year-old was referring to a video he had uploaded in which he spoke ill of rapper Boosie’s son Tootie Raw and T.I.’s son King Harris.

After White put the celebrity son on blast, T.I. took to social media to defend his son.

“Come deal with the daddy”: T.I. asks Charleston White to speak to him

After Charleston White uploaded his livestream, No Mediocre rapper T.I. took to Instagram live as well and slammed the YouTuber for attacking King Harris. During the livestream, T.I. said:

“Come deal with the daddy, man!... what you keep kicking on dust for if you want no trouble?... I’m a father, I’m a businessman and I’m a leader.”

T.I. also told White that if he had anything to say about him or his son, he could approach him directly:

“Whatever you got to say about me and my child, come to me… I just don’t want to see nothing happened to nobody.”

After the rapper uploaded the livestream, Charleston White uploaded another Instagram live where he ranted that King Harris was "disobedient," and claimed that such kids have their days "numbered." He said in the livestream:

“According to God, a disobedient child’s days are shortened and numbered and you wonder why so many young disobedient children are dying in 2022, because they are disobedient. Word says that their days will be numbered and shortened.”

Speaking about King Harris, White seemingly addressed T.I. when he said:

“He’s disobedient to you, he’s disrespectful to me yet, I’m supposed to tolerate his disrespect along with his threats?”

The influencer also shared that T.I. attempted to join his Instagram live. However, the former declined.

Who is King Harris?

The 18-year-old is the son of rapper T.I. and R&B singer Tameka Harris. Along with amassing over 765k followers on Instagram, he has also appeared on the VHI reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Since becoming a known figure on social media, he has launched his own music career. He released his own music under the stage name Kid Saiyan.

The celebrity child has six siblings: three brothers - Domani, Messiah, Major - and three sisters - Zonnique, Deyjah and Heiress.

