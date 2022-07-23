Who is Charleston White? YouTuber claims he maced Soulja boy in alleged altercation

On Friday, July 22, YouTube star Charleston White claimed that he maced Soulja Boy following rumors of them getting into a dispute. White revealed the details on social media and said:

“They don’t know if they’d been tased. They don’t know what happened to that...”

The rumored altercation between Soulja Boy and Charleston White happened in South Florida. Soulja is currently in Miami for his upcoming performance at the Rolling Loud festival.

In the Instagram video, White said:

“[Soulja Boy] said, ‘Bruh, you maced me?’ Yeah, n*gga … That n*gga said, "I just wanna talk" … Next time you n*ggas better holla with a bullhorn. You better use the police bullhorn and say, "Hey, we wanna talk." Other than that, sh*t, you can’t just walk up to a n*gga like me hollerin about you wanna talk. I don’t wanna talk to nan son of a b**ch. Hell nah …"

White, who seemed to be getting quite a big laugh out of the entire situation, then continued by saying:

"What if he hit me across my head with one of them rings, put that eye out?"

Soulja Boy and Charleston White’s dispute began when White targeted the rapper in an interview with Say Cheese TV on July 20, where he stated that everyone who had problems with Soulja was coincidentally killed, implying that the Atlanta rapper was not the tough guy he claims himself to be. During the interview, White reportedly said:

"Nothing about you is street. Let’s go back over your career... You got rap rivalries. You ain’t got no opposition...”

Charleston White has a criminal history, but is a popular internet figure now

Charleston White is a famous YouTuber (Image via charlestonwhite_fanclub/Instagram)

Charlestown White is a controversial personality who has gained recognition for speaking about his past on YouTube and social media. As a teenager, White was involved in numerous drug-related crimes, which constantly saw him in and out of jail.

When Charleston White was 14, he and his three friends stole athletic jackets from a Foot Locker store. The man who confronted them was shot dead. White stated that he did not pull the trigger but was responsible for the man’s death. He was released from prison in 1998. Following his adult rehabilitation program, he decided to change his lifestyle.

Despite his criminal history, White has become a motivational speaker and is currently a pillar in his community. An active church-goer, he is the founder and CEO of Helping Young People Excel (HYPE), which aims to educate teens and restrict them from going down the path of crime.

HYPE has worked with members of Fort Worth’s biggest Hispanic gang and believes that White's story gives hope to those who have lost it. It shows the victims and their families that the worst individuals can change their lives and make a difference in society.

It was previously reported that White was pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Texas Wesleyan University. The 52-year-old travels throughout the country and shares his knowledge and experience alongside his story of redemption, hoping to make a positive impact.

Soulja Boy, also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, is a 31-year-old Atlanta rapper who became popular after his first single, Crank That, topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and became a hit in the United States.

