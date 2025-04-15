Cheez-It releases new Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack  Crackers: Price, availability, and more details explored

Cheez-It is a renowned snack brand known for its iconic crackers, which balance a sharp cheese flavor with a satisfying crunch. Now, the brand is expanding its product lineup with the launch of Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack Crackers.

The latest Gripz White Cheddar flavor is baked with real white cheese, offering a sharper and tangier taste than the original orange cheddar variety. With the mini crackers launching across major retailers in the United States, here is everything one needs to know about the latest addition, from launch dates and flavor profiles to availability.

Cheez-It launches a new Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack

With the flavors of white cheddar cheese

The mini crackers maintain the classic Cheez-It crunch, but their smaller size makes them snackable. The compact packaging reflects the snack's grab-and-go appeal.

The Gripz White Cheddar crackers are packaged in individual 0.9 oz pouches, sealed, and packed in boxes of 12. These small pouches feature the recognizable Gripz branding and are designed with a convenient “Rip 'n' Tip” feature that makes them easy to open and pour.

Launch date, pricing, and availability

The Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack entered the Walmart and Kroger-affiliated retail market in early April 2025. The product is gradually expanding its distribution across retail outlets throughout April before establishing availability at every major grocery chain and through all U.S. online stores.

Shopping platforms such as Walmart allow customers to buy this new flavor, while FoodsCo and Meijer have also added the item to their shelves. The new product remains selective to certain international markets.

The 12-count box of Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack crackers is priced at around $7.48, while the 12-count box is available at $5.82 at Walmart. That breaks down to roughly $0.62 per pouch, making them an affordable choice for parents, students, or anyone needing an easy snack option.

A throwback favorite gets a flavorful twist

Cheez-It Gripz was first introduced back in 2005 as mini versions of the classic cracker, specifically designed to cater to a younger audience. The flavor of the original Cheez-It was miniaturized into tiny pieces, making it convenient to carry.

The original Gripz lineup included flavors like Original Cheddar and even a Chocolate Chip Graham variety. However, in recent years, these snack packs became harder to find, leading fans to speculate about whether they had been discontinued entirely. Now, the company has not only revived Gripz but also given them a fresh update with the introduction of a new White Cheddar flavor, a tangier spin on the original.

About the brand

Cheez-It is an American snack brand that offers square cheese-flavored crackers. The product was first launched in Dayton, Ohio, in 1921 by the Green & Green company. Customers immediately embraced the cracker because of its distinctive shape combined with a strong cheese flavor.

The company transitioned to Sunshine Biscuits ownership in 1932 and then continued manufacturing Cheez-It for multiple decades. Sunshine sold its business to Keebler in 1996 before Kellogg Company purchased Keebler in 2001, thus gaining the ownership of Cheez-It. The brand achieved expansion through innovative products such as Grooves, Snap'd, Puff'd, and Duoz as it adjusted to changing consumer preferences over time.

The return of the Gripz format brings back a beloved snacking style from the early 2000s, now updated with a modern flavor profile. The new Gripz White Cheddar Mini Snack Crackers might be worth a spot in the pantry for snack enthusiasts.

