Cheez-It launches new Cheesy Taco Flavor: All you need to know

Kellanova's Cheez-It has launched a new Cheesy Taco Flavor. This was spotted at a Walmart store by some customers and is available for a limited time.

Ad

The brand has introduced many collaborations in recent times, including one with Taco Bell. It introduced things like Cheez-It Tostada and more for its fans. It also recently released a Duoz Pesto & Mozzarella snack. It has now launched a new flavor that was seen in Walmart.

Cheez-It's Cheesy Taco Flavor explored

The brand has introduced new Cheesy Taco flavored Cheez-Its. These feature their classic crackers in the typical flavors associated with a taco. These include cumin, chili, lime, and oregano with notes of sour cream.

Ad

The flavor was previously introduced in the brand's other product named Grooves. These are thinner crackers than the normal Cheez-It ones and are closer to a hard taco shell in texture. Hence, they were a big hit with their crunchiness and lightness.

Ad

The brand has now brought the Cheesy Taco flavor to their regular baked crackers as well. They come in 12.4oz or 351g packs, as per which, they have been made with 100% real cheese. These are available for a limited time only, exclusively at Walmart.

Notably, these aren't part of the brand's previous collaboration with Taco Bell. However, it will still be a great addition to your treat for Cinco de Mayo, which is on May 5, 2025.

Ad

Also Read: Kellogg's set to launch Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats ice cream: All we know

Cheez-It added 2 new flavors earlier this year

While the Cheesy Taco flavor is available for a limited time, the brand launched two new flavors earlier this year that are permanent additions to its lineup. Based on pizzas, these flavors are - Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margarita and Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella.

Ad

Ad

Announcing these flavors in mid-January, Cheez-It's Senior Brand Director, Cara Tragselier, said (via PR Newswire):

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to deliver bold, cheesy flavors that our fans love, and with these latest additions to our pizza-inspired lineup, we're bringing the irresistible taste of pizza to every bite.

"From the sweet, savory burst of Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza to the vibrant, creamy blend of Cheez-ItDuoz Pesto + Mozzarella, these two new snacks are a must-have for anyone who dreams of pizza perfection in snackable form."

Ad

Let's check out the two new flavors in more detail:

Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margarita - This features baked crackers that are extra crunchy and have a toasty texture to replicate the crust of a Margarita Pizza. They are coated in margarita pizza seasoning and feature flavors of tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and mozzarella.

Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella - This pack contains two types of crackers - pesto and mozzarella. The pesto one has flavors of herbs, olive oil, and savory Italian cheese with notes of garlic. The mozzarella one has the mild creaminess of the cheese.

Ad

Both flavors are available nationwide in retail stores or online.

Also Read: Kellogg's launches 4 new Rice Krispies Treats products: Items, availability, and more details explored

About Cheez-It

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cheez-it cracker was introduced by The Green & Green Company in 1921. It was then acquired by Sunshine Biscuits in 1932 before Keebler took over in 1996. It is now manufactured by Kellanova. The company is renowned for its baked crackers that come in numerous flavors.

The company has also introduced new products like Grooves, Snap'd, and Puff'd in recent years to add more textures to its offerings, along with new flavors.

Also Read: Hershey's introduces new Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored candy: All you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More