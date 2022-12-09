Chicago Med: How are fans reacting to (spoiler's) wedding?

The highly anticipated Chicago Med season 8 episode 9, titled, This Could Be the Start of Something New, aired exclusively on NBC Network on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider co-wrote the incredibly compelling episode 9 of the current season, which Nicole Rubio helmed.

According to NBC's official synopsis for the latest episode of Chicago Med Season 8:

"Halstead relies on Marcel and Med's newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient; Charles helps an elderly, confused patient who's mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart; as their wedding day approaches, Choi and April run into some roadblocks."

Since the heavily hyped episode of the audience favorite procedural medical drama series debuted on NBC, it has generated a lot of buzz among viewers who witnessed Ethan and April's wedding ceremony in the episode.

Betrob2 💙 🌊 🇺🇦 I STAND WITH UKRAINE🇺🇦 @pbetsy22 Love the actors. Script is ok but seems better lately. This was the last episode until Jan 4. Watching Chicago Med. Ethan & April’s wedding!🥲🥲Love the actors. Script is ok but seems better lately. This was the last episode until Jan 4. Watching Chicago Med. Ethan & April’s wedding!🥲🥲💜💙💜💙 Love the actors. Script is ok but seems better lately. This was the last episode until Jan 4.

Twitter is buzzing with reactions from fans to Ethan and April's wedding in Chicago Med Season 8

Since NBC announced the news, fans have been eagerly awaiting Ethan and April's wedding in episode 9 of the eighth season of Chicago Med. However, the episode also marks the departure of Ethan Choi's character from the medical procedural drama series, as played by beloved actor Brian Tee. Thus, it was a bitter-sweet moment for the fans.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets regarding Ethan's wedding and exit from the show below:

- ̗̀vic ̖́- @harryshumgod chicago med will never be the same without Ethan.. I’ll miss him forever chicago med will never be the same without Ethan.. I’ll miss him forever

Simi🌺 @maggiesxrose only tuning in to chicago med to watch april and ethan's wedding if they can speed up to that only tuning in to chicago med to watch april and ethan's wedding if they can speed up to that

DarlenelovesAlly!! @Allyiscute1993 This is the part that Ethan leaves Chicago Med #ChicagoMed This is the part that Ethan leaves Chicago Med #ChicagoMed

❄️🎄☃️Sarah❄️🎄☃️ @sun_shine_roses Haven’t watched Chicago Med since 2019 (iykyk) but am going to make an exception for April and Ethan’s wedding. Haven’t watched Chicago Med since 2019 (iykyk) but am going to make an exception for April and Ethan’s wedding. https://t.co/m99lVwiWed

Chy @Big_ChyChy April and Ethan are finally getting married tonight !!! This is my last episode of Chicago med. #ChicagoMed April and Ethan are finally getting married tonight !!! This is my last episode of Chicago med. #ChicagoMed

Nancy Wang Yuen @nancywyuen I don't watch Chicago Med, but this is so cool! Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and nurse practitioner April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) take a walk down the aisle and exchange vows in a memorable midseason finale airing Wednesday, December 7 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. I don't watch Chicago Med, but this is so cool! Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and nurse practitioner April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) take a walk down the aisle and exchange vows in a memorable midseason finale airing Wednesday, December 7 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. https://t.co/sigkHkh9L5

kali!⁷ (5-7) 🕉 @kaaaaaaaaali yea I'm not watching chicago med anymore after that so April and Ethan are getting married on the next episode, and that's his final episode tooyea I'm not watching chicago med anymore after that so April and Ethan are getting married on the next episode, and that's his final episode too 😭😭 yea I'm not watching chicago med anymore after that

It is clear from the fan tweets that there are conflicting emotions among viewers about the wedding because they had to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters from the show.

April and Ethan have been together for a very long time. However, because of their circumstances, they had to spend a lot of time apart before tying the knot. The passing away of Ethan's father also had a vital part to play in the reconciliation between April and Ethan Choi.

Diane Frolov, the show-runner for Chicago Med Season 8, said while talking about the wedding and Ethan's departure from the show:

"We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story,...It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor. Both have evolved professionally and emotionally in ways that allow them finally to join their lives together." (Via Digital Spy)

The showrunner further said:

"When they reconnected earlier this season, April saw that Ethan was now more open, less rigid; and Ethan realized he could now be the man she needed. This allowed the feelings both still felt for one another to blossom." (Via Digital Spy)

Actor Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi, also opened up about the episode and his exit from Chicago Med. He said:

"Playing Dr Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me." (Via Digital Spy)

The actor further said:

"What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s send-off is fitting and beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. I know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one." (Via Digital Spy)

Watch episode 9 of Chicago Med Season 8, which arrived on NBC on December 7, 2022.

