Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 review: New trouble for Dr. Scott?

Chicago Med just aired a new episode on May 11, 2022.

The episode took us closer to the finale by depicting a series of complex cases, especially for Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who has had some persistently troubling times. It also dealt with the repercussions of Dr. Ethan Choi's (played by Brian Tee) latest discovery about his father.

Titled End of the Day, Anything Can Happen, Episode 20 is the third-last episode of the seventh season of the medical drama. It was one of the best-written episodes in the past few weeks.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 review: Treating a gangster's daughter comes with its own set of problems

This episode of Chicago Med dealt with a number of complex cases that gave Guy Lockard and Dominic Rains enough room to showcase their acting skills.

Dr. Scott was pushed into a hoard of trouble once again as he had to treat the daughter of a mob boss. This resulted in a few tense exchanges. Lockard was brilliant in his depiction of a doctor caught in between the wrath of a mob boss and his duties as a doctor.

Another case involved a young kid who required a liver transplant and had already been turned away from many hospitals. The exceptionally emotional case saw Dominic Rains push his boundaries as an actor, portraying a tense and troubled doctor with a responsibility to save a child and his grandmother.

Dr. Choi's personal life bleeding into his work

One of the most interesting things about this episode of Chicago Med is Dr. Choi's struggles after the revelation about his father.

The revelation affected his judgment as a doctor, and this came to the fore when he was dealing with a patient who tried to keep a secret from his daughter.

The patient specifically requested Dr. Choi to withhold some information about his illness from his daughter. However, owing to his experience with his father, he revealed the secret. He eventually understood his mistake and made Dr. Dean (Steven Webber) the chief.

This episode wrapped up a great story by introducing a new crisis with Dr. Blake (Sarah Rafferty) and setting up for the upcoming episode. All in all, it was a fulfilling episode.

You can stream the episode on Peacock TV.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh