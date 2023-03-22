Chicago Med season 8 episode 16 on NBC: Release date, air time, cast, promo, and more

Chicago Med season 8, the current season of the popular medical procedural show, is all set to return with its upcoming 16th episode exclusively on the NBC TV Network this Wednesday, March 22, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by Matt Olmstead and Dick Wolf, the show has gained a lot of positive reviews due to its intriguing and heartfelt storylines over the last seven seasons.

It's safe to say that fans of Chicago Med have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new episode has in store for them, especially after Chicago Med season 8 episode 15, titled, Those Times You Have to Cross the Line, saw some pretty major developments, including a complicated incident involving the janitors strike.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the sixteenth episode of the show's season 8 before it airs on the NBC TV Channel.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 16 has been titled, What You See Isn't Always What You Get

What to expect?

Scheduled to be released this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated 16th episode of the show's latest season 8 has been titled, What You See Isn't Always What You Get. The writer and director of the upcoming episode have not yet been disclosed by the network.

The official synopsis for What You See Isn't Always What You Get, released by NBC, reads as follows:

"Halstead and Cuevas struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder; CFD and Med staff work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite; Tanaka-Reed gets an ego check."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints about what to expect from the new episode and judging by the promo, it is clear that viewers are in for an interesting and dramatic watch, particularly as Cuevas and Halstead find themselves in a bit of a dilemma as they figure out a diagnosis for a patient with an extremely rare disorder.

Chicago Med season 8

The actors on the cast list for the latest season of the series are:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Campbell

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

The 8th season of the show was first released on September 21, 2022, on NBC Channel.

The show's official description states:

"Chicago Med is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together."

The description continues:

"Together they will confront Chicago's most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment. Inspired by ripped-from-the-headlines cases, 'Chicago Med' will weave cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in such a high-intensity environment. Through it all, familiar faces from 'Chicago Fire'nand 'Chicago P.D.'iwill intertwine with Chicago's finest medical heroes."

Catch episode 16 of Chicago Med season 8, which will air on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

