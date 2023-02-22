Chicago Med season 8 episode 14 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

Chicago Med season 8, the latest season of the fan-favorite medical procedural series, is all set to make its return with its brand new 14th episode. Chicago Med season 8 episode 14 will air this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Network. Matt Olmstead and Dick Wolf have acted as creators of the series.

Fans of the medical drama series have been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity to see what the new episode 14 will bring to the table. This comes after Chicago Med season 8 episode 13, titled, It's an Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good, which featured a threatening storm shaking Chicago and Asher rushing to help a pregnant patient of Archer's.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 14 has been titled On Days Like Today... Silver Linings Become Lifelines

As mentioned earlier, the highly awaited episode 14 of season 8 will be released exclusively on the NBC TV Channel on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET. Meridith Friedman and Gabrielle Fulton Ponder have acted as writers for season 8 episode 14, while Nicole Rubio has served as the director of the episode.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, given by the NBC Network, reads:

"Goodwin and Charles clash as negotiations drag on between the administration and the custodial workers' union; Asher fights to keep a mother and her newborn baby together."

The official synopsis provides fans with hints regarding what to expect from the upcoming release. By the looks of it, the episode will feature a series of interesting and gripping events as Charles and Goodwin will be seen conflicting with each other due to certain negotiations between the custodial and administration workers.

The episode will also display Asher trying her best to keep a mother and her newborn child together.

Season 8 cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for season 8 of the series includes:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Campbell

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

The latest season 8 of the series was released on NBC on September 21, 2022.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Chicago Medsis an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together."

It continues:

"Together they will confront Chicago's most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment. Inspired by ripped-from-the-headlines cases, 'Chicago Med' will weave cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in such a high-intensity environment. Through it all, familiar faces from 'Chicago Fire'nand 'Chicago P.D.'iwill intertwine with Chicago's finest medical heroes."

Don't forget to watch Chicago Med season 8 episode 14, which will arrive on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

