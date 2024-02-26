Chicago P.D. season 11 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Chicago P.D. season 11 is currently airing on NBC after its long delay due to the Hollywood strikes. While this season plans fewer episodes than its previous seasons, there is no official finale date yet.

Moreover, not all episodes are in their final cut, and some are being filmed. As such, the titles for all are not available.

Chicago P.D. season 11 is the eleventh run of the popular American police drama series airing on NBC. The show that premiered on January 8, 2014, was renewed for its eleventh season in April 2023. However, this season of the Chicago Police Department's procedural drama is taking breaks between the airing of episodes as it continues filming.

How many episodes are there in Chicago P.D. season 11

The series continues with fighting crime

While Chicago P.D. season 11 is expected to have fewer episodes than previous seasons, the tentative number is 13. However, since filming is not over and post-production also remains for many of them, the production house has not announced the titles for all of them.

Chicago P.D. season 11 premiered on January 17, 2024, and five episodes were aired at the time of writing this article. The current information about episodes with their dates of airing is listed below.

Episode 1 Unpacking January 17, 2024 Episode 2 Retread January 24, 2024 Episode 3 Safe Harbour January 31, 2024 Episode 4 Escape February 7, 2024 Episode 5 Split Second February 21, 2024 Episode 6 Survival February 28, 2024

All information about the remaining episodes of Chicago P.D. season 11 is pending and yet to be announced.

Cast members for the series

Most of the cast of the previous season is back for Chicago P.D. season 11. This includes:

Jason Beghe, playing Sgt. Hank Voight

Tracy Spiridakos playing Det. Hailey Upton

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Amy Morton, portraying Sgt. Trudy Platt

LaRoyce Hawkins portraying Officer Kevin Atwater

Among these, Tracy Spiridakos' Upton is set to leave the show. She started playing Det. Hailey Upton in season 4 of the series. The plot in season 10 showed Upton having a fallout with Jay Halstead, her husband.

While Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, exited the show in the third episode of season 10, Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. in season 11. However, the exact episode of her departure is currently unknown.

Where to watch Chicago P.D. Season 11

A scene from the show

The show is ordered for NBC. As such, as did its previous seasons, Chicago P.D. season 11 will air on NBC. Peacock is the streaming partner, and the episodes will arrive on the platform the next day.

Moreover, Peacock currently holds the previous 1-10 seasons available to stream for viewers to catch up with them at their convenience.

NBC Live is also available through streaming services like Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Peacock TV is available through select cable networks or platforms like Roku, Apple TV+, and Fire TV.

About the show

The show has ten seasons of drama behind it, in which the police force of the fictional District 21 of the Chicago Police Department tackles criminals in the city. Under the leadership of Detective Sergeant Voight, his team handles organized crime, high-profile murders, and drug trafficking.

A few members of the Chicago P.D. team

A spinoff of Chicago Fire, the series has Dick Wolf as executive producer. Gwen Sigan is the showrunner and a co-executive producer along with Rick Eid, Gavin Harris, Chad Saxton, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski, Derek Haas, and Jason Beghe.

The Intelligence Unit and the patrol officers continue to target street crimes. While Voight is complicated yet determined, his close-knit team of detectives also share a similar passion for a crime-free city. Each member of the group has a distinctive approach towards work. At the time of writing, episode 5 has already aired.

As a new Chief of Police arrives, the team quickly learns how to work efficiently under a new head of staff. Watch out for Survival, the sixth episode of Chicago P.D. season 11, arriving on NBC on February 28, 2024. Meanwhile, catch the previous episodes and seasons available on Peacock to stream.