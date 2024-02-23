Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5 'Split Second' ending explained: Atwater Deals With Shocking Discovery

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5, titled Split Second, has Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) as the sole subject of an intense investigation into a string of jewelry store robberies. This popular NBC program follows the Chicago Police Department's District 21 Intelligence Unit as it investigates the most heinous crimes in the city.

Following a week-long pause, Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5 aired, the first Atwater-centric episode of the season. It revealed the high potential of the cop in hot water dealing with the robbery case. It continued as Atwater began yelling, Stay down, which indicated that something was about to go down.

A Scene in Chicago P.D. Season 11 (Image via Instagram @chi.hard)

Atwater's remorse for the remainder of the episode followed the gunshot and witnessing the victim's demise. The Chicago P.D. Intelligence has dealt with some difficult cases throughout the years, and Officer Atwater's most recent is one of those that will never leave his mind.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Split Second's ending spoilers.

What happened to Atwater in Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5 Split Second ending?

In Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5, Split Second, a civilian gets shot and left to bleed to death between a closed double door during a robbery. Theresa, the victim's spouse, was compelled to witness her husband dying and blamed Atwater for the same.

The officer then devotes the majority of the episode to locating the criminals while remaining unaffected by the woman's remorse and criticism and striving to maintain his professional integrity.

The case seemed to bring out a different side to Atwater. While dealing with a pawnbroker, Atwater displays an unusually aggressive behavior, something fans have come to expect from a character such as Voight.

A scene in Chicago P.D. Season 11 (Image via Instagram @chi.hard)

Relating the details in the episode, LaRoyce Hawkins told NBC Insider,

"I think there's also this theme of regret over redemption or redemption over regret, you know what I'm saying? Lou has a great line about how regret can really do you in if you allow it to. What I've learned about redemption is that that's what we relate to, and so as a storyteller, I had to allow Atwater to do some things that might not have looked Atwater — but extremely redeemable in a way that the audience relates a lot more than they probably have in the past. Just because I didn't wanna fall into the trap of being over righteous as a character, you know? I think sometimes it only contributes to one level of storytelling that sometimes isn't... as compelling."

After capturing one burglar, Atwater identifies and shoots the other while pursuing him at Theresa's home. The burglar had planned to kill Theresa for helping the police identify him. As a result, the intelligence team solves the case, but Atwater is still troubled with regret about his possible capability to save Theresa's husband.

A scene in Chicago P.D. Season 11 (Image via Instagram @chi.hard)

Atwater returns to the jewelry shop early in the morning after a restless night to review his actions and identify any mistakes he made throughout the incident. He discovers a key beneath shattered glass that may have unlocked a door leading to Theresa's husband, perhaps saving his life.

Chicago P.D. season 11 airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 10 pm EST and streams on Peacock the next day.