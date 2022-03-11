Chicago PD season 9, episode 15 review: Emotional roller-coaster in action thriller style

Chicago PD returned to TV screens with a new episode in spectacular fashion as it brought back Makayla's, played by Ramona Edith Williams, story to the forefront in a nail-biting episode, which also brought the entire team together. Being one of the best episodes of the season, it ticked all the right boxes in the chilling one-hour run.

Chicago PD has left the other One Chicago shows way behind with its latest run of episodes, and this one is no different. This episode feels less like a network television episode and more like an action thriller film that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago PD season 9, episode 15.

Chicago PD Review: Gone Makayla Gone

Makayla's kidnapping was enough to make this one of the more intense episodes the show has had so far. Of course, this screams instant panic as the entire squad jumps in to rescue Kim Burgess', played by Marina Squerciati, adoptive daughter.

The team fit into the case like pieces from a long-lost puzzle. Each member had their role set, be it surveillance, investigation, or just keeping a cool head. Though a few Chicago PD members did manage to keep calm, it was not so easy to do as an audience during the one-hour runtime. Moreover, situations like this remind us of how well bonded the cop family is.

Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick Flueger, is a different beast in this episode. His intensity and ferocity were unmatched. He almost felt unhinged. After all, if not legally, he still views Makayla as a daughter. Flueger was exceptional in this sense. His emotions felt real and his anger could be felt through the screen.

nikki @haIsteadsass this sniper jay look will be living in my mind rent free from now until forever #chicagopd this sniper jay look will be living in my mind rent free from now until forever #chicagopd https://t.co/5f2LC9VotL

Ruzek's wildness was balanced by a level-headed Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffe, and his equally level-headed wife Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, served as a paternal figure around the team. He was also instrumental to the search.

The entire chase to find Makayla seemed very well-paced, apart from the rather ridiculous arguments between Ruzek and Burgess over petty issues about Makayla from the past. However, the one-hour hustle at least had a good ending, with the team managing to find Makayla in a bitter-sweet reunion.

The issues between Ruzek and Kim aren't completely resolved, but there is another time and episode for that.

The technical aspects of NBC's crime drama

𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢 @upsteadfiles #chicagopd reading their daughter a bedtime story reading their daughter a bedtime story 😭😭 #chicagopd https://t.co/WcCyHWhHPJ

This is arguably the technically strongest episode. Everything, from the color to the sound, stood out. The camera work was beyond what is expected out of network television. Some shots looked like they were straight out of films like Taken and Mission Impossible.

The acting by the lead actors also stood out. In retrospect, this was a way more technically sound episode than Chicago PD has ever produced. The slow but impactful soundscape was haunting, and the pace of the script did not allow a moment's worth of breathing.

All in all, if you haven't watched this episode yet, you should at the earliest. Chicago PD will be back with a new episode next Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Edited by Sabika