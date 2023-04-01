Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint beverage lineup: Items, availability, and other details explored

With a seasonal beverage that has returned due to popular demand, Chick-fil-A is urging customers to make the most of spring. Customers can treat themselves to Watermelon Mint Lemonade at participating restaurants of the chain across the US, beginning on Monday, April 3.

The Watermelon Mint Lemonade was first introduced in 2017, and since then has gained a devoted following. The drink's popularity prompted its return and spurred the creation of new iterations of the chain's signature drinks.

Leslie Neslage, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-Fil-A, said in a statement:

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor."

A rundown of the ingredients added to Chick-Fil-A's Watermelon Mint Beverages line-up

Three new variations of the holiday beverage will be available at the chain's locations in addition to the original Watermelon Mint Lemonade, including the new Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frost Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Here's a better look at the new Watermelon Mint beverage lineup from the business:

Watermelon Mint Lemonade : Chick-fil-A’s signature lemonade mixed with watermelon and mint flavors. For those unfamiliar, the Lemonade is made with three simple ingredients, including real lemon juice (not from concentrate), water, and cane sugar. This beverage can be ordered with your choice of Regular or Diet Lemonade.

: Chick-fil-A’s signature lemonade mixed with watermelon and mint flavors. For those unfamiliar, the Lemonade is made with three simple ingredients, including real lemon juice (not from concentrate), water, and cane sugar. This beverage can be ordered with your choice of Regular or Diet Lemonade. Watermelon Mint Sunjoy : Described as “equal parts tart and sweet,” Watermelon Mint Sunjoy combines the chain's signature Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint flavors for a whole new twist on a classic fan favorite.

: Described as “equal parts tart and sweet,” Watermelon Mint Sunjoy combines the chain's signature Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint flavors for a whole new twist on a classic fan favorite. Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade : This frozen treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with the brand’s signature Icedream dessert.

: This frozen treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with the brand’s signature Icedream dessert. Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: Freshly brewed Iced Tea mixed with watermelon and mint flavors. Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can order it sweetened with real cane sugar.

Chick-fil-A recently replaced the Side Salad with Kale Crunch leaves

Much to the dismay of its customers, the brand has announced that it will start removing its well-liked Side Salad from the menu beginning next month. The chain's Side Salad, which has been available (rarely with carrots and cabbage) for at least ten years, will no longer be offered at any business locations nationwide as of April 3.

The chain's location in Texas on Seguin Road also released a message on social media, confirming the information:

“Starting April 3, the Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Chick-Fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta

The restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, Inc., with its headquarters in Atlanta, is well-known for its signature hospitality and the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. With more than 2,800 locations across 48 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada, the chain's eateries are supported by more than 190,000 team members, operators, and staff.

S. Truett Cathy established the family-run, privately held restaurant business in 1967, and it is dedicated to giving back to the communities where its franchised restaurants are located.

The franchise, which is renowned for its leadership and development opportunities, was named a top company for career opportunities for Black workers by Glassdoor and a Best Employer in America by Forbes in 2022. The business was also designated a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020 and received the Employee's Choice award from Glassdoor, which recognizes top CEOs.

Poll : 0 votes