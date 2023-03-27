“I’m devastated”: Chick-fil-A replacing The Side Salad with Kale Crunch leaves fans disappointed

Chick-fil-A has announced that, much to the dismay of its patrons, it will begin removing its well-liked Side Salad from the menu starting next month. On April 3, all Chick-fil-A restaurants across the nation will stop serving the chain's Side Salad, which has been on the menu (occasionally with carrots and cabbage) for at least 10 years.

A disheartened customer took to Twitter to express their feelings about the menu change and said:

A disheartened customer took to Twitter to express their feelings about the menu change and said:

"Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu. Starting April 3rd, our Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience."

"The side salad is my all time favorite, my go to, it pairs well with everything. Just to get rid of it like that I'm devastated. I'm rioting, I'm starting petition to keep the side salad. Justice for chick-fil-a side salad!"

Chick-fil-A’s Seguin Road location in Texas also confirmed the news on the social media platform by issuing a statement that read:

“Starting April 3, the Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

"A fond farewell" - Chick-fil-A released a statement announcing that Side Salad will no longer be part of the menu

The forthcoming menu change was initially made known on March 20 via a flier posted on Chick-fil-A’s Tifton Georgia, Facebook page.

The statement said:

"A fond farewell to this menu item. We are spring cleaning here at Chick-fil-A and taking this opportunity to refresh our menu. The side salads last day will be April 1st! Come and get them while you can!"

After the news came to light, several netizens took to social media to share their disappointment about the same.

"Well I know many people (incl me) that the ONLY food items bought is nuggets with the side salad, making no reason anymore to buy Chick-Fil-A. I don't eat kelp gross algae. Removing healthy option of USA farm-raised produce… Bye-buy and good luck."

"This is one reason I liked chick filet. I could get a good side salad. Not a good decision. One of the few places that still offered one."

"You guys are getting rid of the side salad? That's all my girlfriend can eat at Chick-fil-A because she doesn't eat meat. This is terrible. Now all she can get is fries."

"i am so upset w chick fil a taking away the side salad that was my go to"

"Not Chick Fil A taking away the side salad as a side option next month 🥴"

To make up for this menu change, the restaurant chain is increasing the size of its Kale Crunch Side to a large so that it can join the company's current roster of salad entrees. These salads include Market Salad, Cobb Salad, and Spicy Southwest Salad.

For those who are not familiar, the Side Salad consists of a bed of fresh mixed greens, shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and grape tomatoes. It is also served with charred tomatoes, crispy red bell peppers, and a choice of dressing.

Kale Crunch, by contrast, is a mixture of curly kale and green cabbage that has been dressed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with crunchy, salty roasted almonds.

Employees of Chick-Fil-A were recently awarded scholarships

During the weekend, Chick-Fil-A staff members were given scholarships for their further studies. Each spring, Chick-Fil-A gives out scholarships to its staff members.

Families of the recipients of Chick-Fil-A's Remarkables Future Scholarship initiative gathered to honor their success. This program saved $25,000 to reward the company's present employees.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. @ChickfilA



Are you looking for a job with scholarship opportunities and a chance to serve your community? Visit the link in our bio to apply to work at a Chick-fil-A Restaurant near you. High-fives all around for Team Member Scholarships!Are you looking for a job with scholarship opportunities and a chance to serve your community? Visit the link in our bio to apply to work at a Chick-fil-A Restaurant near you. High-fives all around for Team Member Scholarships! 🎉Are you looking for a job with scholarship opportunities and a chance to serve your community? Visit the link in our bio to apply to work at a Chick-fil-A Restaurant near you. https://t.co/Uu6xsUKoBo

Around 80,000 dollars have been given to employees of the Chick-Fil-A off of Loop 250 since the initiative began back in 2018.

Operations director at Chick-Fil-A, Justin McConnell, said in a press release:

"The experience, it’s a little tough to put into words, because it’s one of those things where you have the opportunity to better yourself and you get to better the people around you. You get to pour in and all of a sudden you get to celebrate with your team."

About Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is the largest American fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches. With its headquarters in College Park, Georgia, the company operates 2,898 restaurants in 48 states and in the Districts of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The company also has restaurants in Canada, and it previously operated outlets in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Breakfast is served before moving on to the lunch and dinner menus. Chick-fil-A also provides catered menu selections for special events.

