Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget voice cast list explored

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is scheduled to release on December 15, 2023. The original Chicken Run premiered on June 23, 2000, and took the world by storm, grossing over $224 million and becoming the most successful stop-motion movie of all time, as per Collider.

Created by Aardman Animation, the original film introduced fans to some memorable characters and marked a significant moment for the studio. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is now set to release later this year, bringing the beloved feathered friends back to the screen.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget voice cast details

1) Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, will voice Rocky in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Rocky, the former circus rooster, was loved by fans in the original film. In this sequel, Rocky's character arc will evolve significantly and fans can't wait to see the adventures he will embark on.

The actor found success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral in the Thor movies. He also voiced Flynn Rider in Disney's animated film Tangled and was most recently seen in Shazam.

2) Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton will step into the role of Ginger, the fearless and determined hen who motivated the flock in the original Chicken Run. As per a press release, her character will be seen evolving from a leader fighting for survival to a mother in the upcoming film.

Known for her versatility as an actor, Newton's performance as Maeve in HBO's Westworld earned her critical acclaim. She also won an Emmy Award for her role. She is well-known for her roles in Mission: Impossible 2, The Chronicles of Riddick, All the Old Knives, and more.

3) Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey, known for playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, will take on the role of Molly in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Molly is the adventurous and curious daughter of Ginger and Rocky, introducing a new generation of viewers to the world of Chicken Run.

Ramsey's portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us left a lasting impression on audiences. The actor's ability to command the screen and portray strong-willed characters is evident in their performances.

The original Chicken Run boasted one of the strongest voice casts in British animation history, and while some familiar voices won't be returning, the sequel brings a fresh ensemble to the table. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will take over the roles of Ginger and Rocky, respectively, with Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, and others joining the cast.

Original cast members Imelda Staunton, Jane Horrocks, and Lynn Ferguson will return to Bunty, Babs, and Mac, respectively. The film will also introduce new characters, with Bella Ramsey, Nick Mohammed, and Josie Sedgwick-Davies taking on exciting new roles.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget plot and other details explored

After escaping Tweedy's farm in the first film, Ginger has found her dream: a peaceful island sanctuary for her flock. However, when she and Rocky have a little girl named Molly, their happiness is jeopardized by a new and terrible threat to all chickens. In a daring move, Ginger and her team must face this danger, even if it means putting their hard-won freedom at risk.

The sequel promises to maintain the tense heist-style narrative that was a hallmark of the original film, making it a thrilling ride for both fans of the first movie and newcomers alike.

After more than two decades, the Chicken Run gang will soon make a comeback on December 15, 2023. With a fresh plot, a mix of returning and new stars, and the nostalgia of the original movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget promises to be a cinematic treat for fans of the franchise.