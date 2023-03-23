Is DC scrapping Zachary Levi's Shazam just like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi both portray important characters in DC's Extended Universe. The Rock played Black Adam in the titular 2022 film, while Levi has been playing the role of Shazam since 2019. However, it seems like only the latter movie will continue its journey with DC.

Black Adam was released in theaters in October last year after years of development. The film received mixed reviews, yet The Rock remained positive about every success. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough.

Major changes were seen in DC after James Gunn's inclusion, one of which was Dwayne's exit as the antihero character. In a statement, Johnson stated that it was decided that Black Adam wouldn't be part of the first chapter Gunn had in mind for DCEU. Still, the actor mentioned that he remains in a good relationship with the director and that his character might still return in the future.

Unfortunately, Shazam! Fury of the Gods didn't get the best reception from fans after it was released this month. After the 2023 sequel was showcased to the public, director David F. Sandberg announced his departure from the franchise. Despite all of this, it's safe to say that the Shazam franchise will continue for now.

Tensions rise between Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi

Black Adam is one of Shazam's archenemies. However, it looks like the differences between the characters could also be seen with their actors in real-life.

One of the major names that joined Dwayne Johnson in his DC film last year was Henry Cavill, who reprised his role as Superman before he was removed again by James Gunn. From what it looks like, the inclusion of Cavill may have caused some issues with the Shazam actor.

In an Instagram story, Zachary hinted that The Great One "attempted to restructure DCEU" by centering the story on Black Adam and Superman. Adding that Zachary Levi wasn't allowed a cameo in the post-credit of the 2022 film despite being linked to the character of Black Adam.

Zachary's comments are just one of the issues Dwayne Johnson faced in the aftermath of his October 2022 movie. A few months ago, the film was also rumored to lose money, but the actor made sure to quickly address these rumors.

As of this writing, Dwayne Johnson has not responded to the shade thrown by Zachary Levi. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the actors and their DC characters.

