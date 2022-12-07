Chris Brown O2 and UK Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown has announced the dates for his 2023 tour. Billed as the Under The Influence tour, the trek is in support of the singer’s recent album Breezy. The tour is named after the artist’s hit single, which is seeing a rise in popularity after being played on TikTok videos.

The Under The Influence tour will kick off on February 12 next year, and will continue until March 6, concluding at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Brown is scheduled to perform in the UK, Europe, London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam during the length of his tour.

Chris Brown O2 and UK Tour 2023 tickets and dates

Tickets for Chris Brown’s Under The Influence tour will be available for general sale from December 9, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

Virgin Media customers can get presale tickets from The O2. A Live Nation presale will begin on December 8 and will remain active until December 9.

Check out the Chris Brown 2023 UK Tour dates:

February 12 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

February 14 -- London, UK, The O2

February 15 -- London, UK ,The O2

February 19 -- Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

February 20 -- Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

February 21 -- Manchester, UK, AO Arena

February 24 -- Paris, France,Accor Arena

February 26 -- Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

February 28 -- Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber Arena

March 01 -- Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 03 -- Brussels, Belgium, Palais 12

March 04 -- Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

March 06 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

More about Chris Brown’s new album Breezy

Breezy is Chris Brown’s tenth studio album and was released in June earlier this year. Various artists have been featured on the album, including Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Blxst, EST Gee, Wizkid, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, Davido, Capella Grey, Lil Durk, and Bryson Tiller.

The album is a follow up to Brown’s 2019 album Indigo and was preceded by three singles including Iffy, WE (Warm Embrace), and Call Me Every Day.

Earlier this year before the album release, Brown, in a candid conversation with Real 92.3's Big Boy said:

"I feel like the project and actually doing that and getting on the road, that's not the work. I feel like that's the good part. The work, for me, would be trying to build it up like 'Hey guess what? It's the best album you ever heard'. That would be work for me. People know my body of work now, and hopefully I don't miss with this, but I don't think I am."

Speaking about the tracks on his new album, Brown had noted:

"I know that people gon' have their own favorites. So with whatever is in the majority, it gives me a wide range. I kind of pick the songs that I think that I know that they're going to like but if there's a wild card, we'll adjust it... because it's basically -- you're doing it for them anyways."

Brown has won various accolades in recent times, including Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 AMAs, and Best R&B/Soul Male artist at the Soul Train Awards 2022. His tenth album, Breezy, is nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammy Awards 2023.

Poll : 0 votes