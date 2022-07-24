"Chris Evans playing the bad guy. Never knew I needed that": Fans go berserk on Twitter over actor's The Gray Man performance

Chris Evans recently starred as Lloyd Hansen, the primary villain in The Gray Man, and the internet has a lot to say about his role.
The Gray Man, Netflix's latest blockbuster action movie starring Evans and Ryan Gosling, premiered on Friday, July 22, 2022. Fans could not hold in their excitement as two of the most beloved actors in the industry went up against each other in the movie.
With their favorite superhero, Captain America, turning to the dark side for Netflix's action thriller, Evans' fans took to Twitter to express their love and admiration.
The fact that Evans absolutely aced his role as the sociopath who spearheaded the manhunt against Ryan Gosling's character, CIA mercenary Court Gentry/Sierra Six, has left many awestruck.
Chris Evans thinks that playing a villain is "a little more fun," fans extend warm support after The Gray Man release
Chris Evans has opened up about his role in the Netflix blockbuster and how his familiarity with the Russo brothers led to this sudden villainous turn. The actor commented on his experience of playing the villain:
"Playing a villain is always a little more fun. You have a little bit more freedom, you get a lot more jokes - but working with the Russos is what gives that sense of trust and freedom. When you trust the filmmakers, you’re more willing to take risks, and certainly a character like this demands risks. Without the Russos and the relationship and rapport we have, I don’t know if I would have had such a rewarding experience."
Twitter is flooded with fans applauding Chris Evans and portrayal of Hansen in the movie. After years of being typecast as a moral and righteous character, Evans is finally venturing into the dark side, and we are loving every bit of it.
Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Chris Evans' performance in The Gray Man.
One user deplored that Evans did not get more screen time.
Fans also appreciated Gosling for his performance in the film.
Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of this action thriller are clearly satisfied. While Gosling's hero has won many hearts, Evans' villain has the whole internet smitten.
What is The Gray Man all about?
Based on a spy-thriller novel series by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man is Netflix's latest blockbuster and it was made with an enormous budget of $200 million. Undoubtedly one of the best action features of the year, it features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles and presents many exciting sequences. The official plot synopsis of the movie reads:
“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”
Apart from the hero-villain duo of Evans and Gosling, the movie also stars Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Dhanush as Avik San, Alfre Woodard as Margaret Cahill, and Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy.
Directed by the talented Russo brothers, The Gray Man is now playing in theaters and is also available to stream on Netflix.