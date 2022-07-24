"Chris Evans playing the bad guy. Never knew I needed that": Fans go berserk on Twitter over actor's The Gray Man performance

Chris Evans recently starred as Lloyd Hansen, the primary villain in The Gray Man, and the internet has a lot to say about his role.

The Gray Man, Netflix's latest blockbuster action movie starring Evans and Ryan Gosling, premiered on Friday, July 22, 2022. Fans could not hold in their excitement as two of the most beloved actors in the industry went up against each other in the movie.

With their favorite superhero, Captain America, turning to the dark side for Netflix's action thriller, Evans' fans took to Twitter to express their love and admiration.

Historia💕 @preciousmemoire Chris Evans playing the bad guy. Never knew I needed that #TheGrayMan Chris Evans playing the bad guy. Never knew I needed that #TheGrayMan

The fact that Evans absolutely aced his role as the sociopath who spearheaded the manhunt against Ryan Gosling's character, CIA mercenary Court Gentry/Sierra Six, has left many awestruck.

Chris Evans thinks that playing a villain is "a little more fun," fans extend warm support after The Gray Man release

Chris Evans has opened up about his role in the Netflix blockbuster and how his familiarity with the Russo brothers led to this sudden villainous turn. The actor commented on his experience of playing the villain:

"Playing a villain is always a little more fun. You have a little bit more freedom, you get a lot more jokes - but working with the Russos is what gives that sense of trust and freedom. When you trust the filmmakers, you’re more willing to take risks, and certainly a character like this demands risks. Without the Russos and the relationship and rapport we have, I don’t know if I would have had such a rewarding experience."

Twitter is flooded with fans applauding Chris Evans and portrayal of Hansen in the movie. After years of being typecast as a moral and righteous character, Evans is finally venturing into the dark side, and we are loving every bit of it.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Chris Evans' performance in The Gray Man.

One user deplored that Evans did not get more screen time.

Arent You Tired Yet @AnnoyedSoooo I needed John Wick fighting with a mix of Mission Impossible / Daniel Craig Bond level plots and twists and #TheGrayMan just wasn’t doing it for me. Chris Evans needed more screen time for me to get through this better… I needed John Wick fighting with a mix of Mission Impossible / Daniel Craig Bond level plots and twists and #TheGrayMan just wasn’t doing it for me. Chris Evans needed more screen time for me to get through this better… https://t.co/TgFjRnscTf

shana @shananaomi #TheGrayMan is better than the book, because literally almost anything is better than that book. Chris Evans is having the most possible fun, and while Ryan Gosling is having more fun than the book ever dreamed for Six I can’t bring myself to be mad at that of all things. #TheGrayMan is better than the book, because literally almost anything is better than that book. Chris Evans is having the most possible fun, and while Ryan Gosling is having more fun than the book ever dreamed for Six I can’t bring myself to be mad at that of all things.

Jenna Kuitunen @JKuitunen NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm Watch THE GRAY MAN now, only on Netflix Watch THE GRAY MAN now, only on Netflix 💥Watch THE GRAY MAN now, only on Netflix💥 https://t.co/rdBhQlkNdV Just finished #TheGrayMan and it was fun!! Great cast!! So much action!! Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas kick so much ass and Chris Evans is ridiculously villianous 🤣🤣 twitter.com/NetflixFilm/st… Just finished #TheGrayMan and it was fun!! Great cast!! So much action!! Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas kick so much ass and Chris Evans is ridiculously villianous 🤣🤣 twitter.com/NetflixFilm/st…

The Icon of Sin @TheVillain07

#TheGrayMan Chris Evans definitely got the best lines written for his character in this movie Chris Evans definitely got the best lines written for his character in this movie #TheGrayMan

Fans also appreciated Gosling for his performance in the film.

MavZero7x @MavZero7x



Cool film #TheGrayMan is a pretty sick movie. Just constant action. @ChrisEvans made an awesome villain. Gosling played his cool guy self very well. I got Jason Bourne vibes but Six provided more fun as a character (I love Bourne btw).Cool film #TheGrayMan is a pretty sick movie. Just constant action. @ChrisEvans made an awesome villain. Gosling played his cool guy self very well. I got Jason Bourne vibes but Six provided more fun as a character (I love Bourne btw). Cool film 😎 https://t.co/nDdFWxctCb

Morgan @morganameridius #TheGrayMan was entertaining! Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page stole the show. #TheGrayMan was entertaining! Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page stole the show.

Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of this action thriller are clearly satisfied. While Gosling's hero has won many hearts, Evans' villain has the whole internet smitten.

What is The Gray Man all about?

Based on a spy-thriller novel series by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man is Netflix's latest blockbuster and it was made with an enormous budget of $200 million. Undoubtedly one of the best action features of the year, it features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles and presents many exciting sequences. The official plot synopsis of the movie reads:

“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

Apart from the hero-villain duo of Evans and Gosling, the movie also stars Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Dhanush as Avik San, Alfre Woodard as Margaret Cahill, and Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy.

Directed by the talented Russo brothers, The Gray Man is now playing in theaters and is also available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far