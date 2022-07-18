What time will The Gray Man air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, plot and more details explored

The Gray Man, Netflix's next biggest blockbuster starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is scheduled to drop soon. As expected, there is major hype going on around the action thriller on account of its star-studded cast.

The movie is based on a spy thriller novel series written by Mark Greaney and the plot certainly sounds quite exciting. With an enormous budget of $200 million, the Ryan Gosling starrer has all the elements one would expect from a promising action movie, which might possibly be adapted into a franchise. Here is everything to know about The Gray Man.

The plot of The Gray Man and its exciting trailer

The story of The Gray Man will follow Court Gentry, the titular Gray Man (played by Gosling) who is a black ops agent. He is a very skilled government mercenary, who goes by the codename of Sierra Six.

Six had spent a long time being an agency trusted killer who skillfully hunts down his targets. But things take a turn for the worse when he stumbles upon certain incriminating government secrets, especially of the CIA, that endanger his life. He must be killed before he can leak the secrets that would destroy the government.

Thus, Gentry goes on the run in a globe-trotting adventure while also trying to fight off several assassination attempts on him. His former colleague and now hell-bent enemy, Lloyd Hansen, is determined to seek him out and end his life. Will Gentry escape?

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

Watch the official trailer of the Netflix movie here:

With the official trailer released in May 2022, the film definitely looks promising, and it seems like The Gray Man will be the ultimate action movie of the year with its guns, bombs, car chases, and ruthless assassins. The action-packed fight scenes between Chris Evans’ Lloyd and Ryan Gosling’s Sierra Six is nothing short of thrilling. Furthermore, Ana de Armas’ character Dani wielding guns and racing cars is sure to raise goosebumps. Judging by the trailer, the movie certainly looks like one of the best movies of 2022, packed with thrills and anticipation.

When is the Netflix blockbuster scheduled to air?

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, The Gray Man is now in theaters. The movie premiered on July 15, 2022 and is now playing in select theaters.

However, the action thriller will also be arriving on Netflix. After its limited theatrical release, it will have its Netflix release on July 22, 2022. To watch it, viewers will need to be subscribed to Netflix. Featuring a wide array of subscription plans, one only needs to choose from the available list and sign up to watch the upcoming blockbuster.

Coming from the Russo brothers, who not only directed but also produced the project with Chris Castaldi and Mike Larocca, The Gray Man is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tune in to Netflix to catch the movie on July 22, 2022.

