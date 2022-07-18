The Gray Man cast list: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and others star in Netflix film

Netflix's The Gray Man, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is soon to drop on the streaming platform. Starring Ryan Gosling in the titular role, the movie is expected to be one of the most successful blockbusters of the year.

The official synopsis reads,

“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

Packed with action and adventure, the Ryan Gosling starrer has been released in select theaters. The movie will come to Netflix on July 22, 2022.

The cast of The Gray Man

The Netflix action thriller is gaining a lot of momentum due to the star-studded cast that features in the film. So, who stars in The Gray Man?

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry

Ryan Gosling is a name that needs no introduction. From featuring in independent films to blockbusters, Gosling is one of the most successful actors today. He is the recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, and nominations for two Academy Awards and a BAFTA Award.

Some of his most prominent roles include The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Blue Valentine and La La Land, the 2016 romantic musical which won him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Apart from The Gray Man, Gosling is also set to star as Ken in Barbie this year.

In The Gray Man, Gosling plays the titular character, who is also known as Courtland "Court" Gentry and by his codename Sierra Six. He is a skilled CIA mercenary, recruited by his handler to the Sierra team. His service won him a good reputation, and he became a notable asset to the agency, until one day he stumbles across some government secrets. Now he is on the run, with the government determined to have him eliminated, and his former colleague, Lloyd Hansen, seems to be out for his blood.

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm The @russo_brothers have worked with @ChrisEvans across 4 Marvel movies, but THE GRAY MAN is the first time they've worked with him as a villain - a ferocious psychopath. The @russo_brothers have worked with @ChrisEvans across 4 Marvel movies, but THE GRAY MAN is the first time they've worked with him as a villain - a ferocious psychopath. https://t.co/eTtmczRyVu

Chris Evans, another notable face in Hollywood, will also star in the upcoming Netflix blockbuster. Cast opposite Gosling, he will play the role of Lloyd Hansen, the film's relentless antagonist who is out for Gray Man. Hansen is a former CIA colleague of Gentry, but some bad blood between them has led to him pursuing Gosling's character to end his life.

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America, an iconic MCU hero. The Fantastic Four movies, Knives Out, and most recently, Lightyear, are some of his other well-known cinematic ventures. Apart from The Gray Man, Evans has four upcoming projects, including Ghosted.

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda

Stunning actress Ana de Armas plays Agent Dani Miranda in The Gray Man. The character is an ambiguous ally to Gentry and works outside Sierra. She is reputed to be an unpredictable asset, just as dangerous as Gentry. Armas' character is an original addition to the movie, drawing inspiration from other characters in the book.

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who carved her space in Hollywood with her 2017 role in Blade Runner 2049. After this, she landed the lead role in Knives Out. Her other prominent features include starring in The Night Clerk and the last Bond film, No Time to Die. She has another new project in the works, which will see her appear in the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Other cast members

The other cast members are as follows:

Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer

Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael

Wagner Moura

Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy

Dhanush as Avik San

Alfre Woodard as Margaret Cahill

Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy

Catch The Gray Man when it arrives on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

