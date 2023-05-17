Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

Back from the dead, Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 with an action-packed preview of the much-anticipated sequel. Netflix has released a two-minute trailer of the high-voltage action flick that is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

While the first movie explores how Rake, a black-ops mercenary, sets on a rescue mission in the ochre streets of India and Bangladesh, the second instalment is about to show him returning well and alive on an operation to save a high-profile Georgian gangster's wife and children.

Extraction 2 has been shot extensively through Prague and further explores Tyler Rake's troubled past and adventures through the difficult world of international espionage.

Extraction 2 marks the return of Sam Hargrave (prolific stunt coordinator and second unit director of films like Avengers: Endgame) as the director and Joe Russo as the writer. The production company owned by the Russo brothers intends to kickstart an MCU-esqe franchise with the Extraction storyline so far.

Extraction 2 trailer: Expectations and return of key characters

Chris Hemsworth, along with his charismatic performance and baritone, returns from the shocking cliffhanger with which the first movie ended.

Additionally, the trailer shows Golshifteh Farahani of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales fame as Nik, Tyler’s significant other. She helps him with the happenings while he was in a state of coma from the bullet that he took in Bangladesh and pushes him to find his true self, as seen in the trailer.

She can be heard telling him:

"You were clinically dead nine months ago. But you survived. You fought your way back. You just have to find out why."

Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is then seen looking at a picture of a young child, who seems to be the reason behind his fight to survive.

Chris Hemsworth @chrishemsworth Here we go! #Extraction2 trailer smacking you right between the eyes. Enjoy this 2 mins of madness before Extraction 2 drops June 16th, only on @netflix Here we go! #Extraction2 trailer smacking you right between the eyes. Enjoy this 2 mins of madness before Extraction 2 drops June 16th, only on @netflix. https://t.co/orIhX2ifDD

With a whopping $810 million collection worldwide, Extraction ended up being at the top of the most-watched list in the year 2020.

The second movie is expected to delve deep into the emotional core of the first movie wherein the dynamics of Tyler and Ovi are explored. The trailer shows the audience how the movie intends to dig into the motives that drive Hemsworth's character while the cinematography takes a big bite of the visually captivating backdrop of the Czech Republic.

Just like its predecessor, Extraction 2 is filled with high-octane action scenes as Tyler Rake attempts to rescue a group of people onboard a train under attack.

Marvel's Thor aka Chris Hemsworth teased his fans about a 21-minute one-shot action scene in the upcoming movie. The tweet and Instagram post read:

"A single shot oner that clocks in at 🚨21 minutes🚨.. you heard that right. Prepare for the ride of your life!! EXTRACTION 2 TRAILER TOMORROW!"

The cast of Extraction 2 additionally features Olga Kurylenko, Andro Jafaridze, Daniel Bernhardt, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, Adam Bessa, and Tinatin Dalakishvili as supporting cast.

Extraction: The story so far

Extraction sets the foundation of the storyline by introducing Tyler Rake on an assignment to rescue the son of a renowned yet imprisoned kingpin in India. Tyler fights through the narrow, soot-filled streets of Bangladesh and India as he is challenged by drug lords, corruption, and local police.

Chris Hemsworth @chrishemsworth



Can’t wait to share Extraction 2 with you soon. Only on



📸: Little BTS throwback to 3 years ago when Extraction was released and Rake had a few less scars!Can’t wait to share Extraction 2 with you soon. Only on @netflix June 16📸: @jasinboland Little BTS throwback to 3 years ago when Extraction was released and Rake had a few less scars!Can’t wait to share Extraction 2 with you soon. Only on @netflix June 16📸: @jasinboland https://t.co/yPlv8MoCoA

The Russo brothers and Sam Hargrave, considering their expertise, take care of the gut-wrenching combat scenes, edge-of-the-seat car chase sequences, and intense shootouts all the while building on a growing tenderness between Ovi and Tyler. This sets the stage for Extraction 2 while the action scenes get all the more compelling.

All in all, fans can anticipate an adrenaline-fueled continuation of Tyler Rake's highly anticipated mission as well as a sneak peek into his personal troubles with new adversaries and threats along the way.

Extraction 2 will be airing worldwide on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

