Chris Mortensen net worth: Fortune explored as beloved ESPN reporter dies aged 72

Well-known journalist Chris Mortensen unexpectedly passed away on March 3, 2024, at the age of 72. While the news was announced by his family, the cause of his death has not been made official. The Torrance, California, native worked with ESPN for many years, and his net worth was believed to be $6 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro expressed his grief through X and described Mortensen as an "industry pioneer." He further stated that Chris was "supportive" and "hard-working."

"He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Mortensen announced his retirement a few months ago in September 2023, and he confirmed it through a social media post, revealing that the last event he covered was the 2023 NFL draft. He said that he was planning to emphasize his health and family, adding that it was not a "classic retirement."

Chris Mortensen accumulated a lot of wealth during his career as a journalist

Chris Mortensen remained a popular face on television for a long time, which contributed to his earnings. As mentioned earlier, his net worth stood at $6 million, and before his career at ESPN, he was involved with other publications.

According to his bio on the official website of ESPN, Mortensen joined the army for two years, before enrolling at El Camino College. He started his professional career back in the 60s as a writer for publications such as the South Bay Daily Breeze and The Sporting News.

He then joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covered important events related to the NFL and the Braves. He left in 1990 and arrived at The National, followed by NFL Today.

In 1991, he joined ESPN and worked on various shows on the channel, including Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He even wrote a book, titled Playing for Keeps: A True Story About Football, Playoffs and the Mob, which contributed to his wealth.

Furthermore, Chris was a recipient of various accolades such as the Dick McCann Award and the George Polk Award.

Netizens pay tribute to Chris Mortensen on various social media platforms

Journalist Jeff Hullinger wrote in a Facebook post that Chris Mortensen was an "information guy." Hullinger recalled Mortensen's work over the years and wrote that his natural presence was praised by everyone.

"From 1983 to 1990, Chris worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, filing investigative reports, covering the Braves (1983-85), Falcons (1985-86) and the NFL (1987-89)."

Further, social media platform X was soon flooded with tributes from Mortensen's fans.

Back in January 2016, Chris announced his decision to go off air for some time as he was struggling with throat cancer. He shared a statement on the same, saying that he was doing a lot of research on the disease and was supposed to undergo a test that would reveal the treatment.

"I have many inspirational examples of men, woman and children who have faced this very fight. We all know somebody, right? I also have the love and prayers of my wife Micki, my family, my friends, colleagues and, most of all, my faith that serve as sources of tremendous strength."

Chris Mortensen is survived by his wife Micki Mortensen and a son named Alex.