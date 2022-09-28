Who is Chris Redd? Reason behind SNL exit explored amid news of comedian dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline

American comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, months after the Saturday Night Live star filed for divorce.

As per TMZ, 37-year-old Redd and Evangeline became an official couple last year. This meant that the latter was already separated from Thomspon, so there was no overlap or cheating when the couple began dating.

Thompson and Christina have been separated since 2019, even though the star only filed for divorce in May 2022 after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who married in 2011, share two daughters, three-year-old Gianna and seven-year-old Georgia.

However, it is worth noting that Kenan has no bad blood towards Chris Redd and is happy with their relationship.

TMZ states:

“We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings – he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people.”

Kenan and Chris Redd appeared together on Saturday Night Live until the latter announced his exit from the comedy show.

As per Radar, sources have debunked the rumors that Kenan got Chris fired and have said that it was Chris' choice to leave the show. Reportedly, Chris has several projects in the pipeline, including an Audible collaboration with SNL's Lorne Michaels.

All you need to know about Chris Redd

Born on March 25, 1985, Chris Redd is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, but was raised in Aurora, Illinois.

He studied sketch comedy and improvisation at The Second City Training Center in Chicago. Redd started his acting career in 2014 when he appeared on one of the episodes of Chicago P.D.

Since then, he has featured in several series and films like Empire, Lonely and Horny, The Disappearing Girl, Above Average Presents, Fat Camp, Will & Grace, Disjointed, Deep Murder, Kenan and Bust Down, among others.

Before beginning his Saturday Night Live career in 2017, Chris had co-starred in the 2016 comedy film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping with Andy Samberg.

After joining the SNL ensemble as a featured performer in 2017, Redd moved to full-time star in 2019. He had earned fame for his outstanding portrayals of Kanye West and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

After performing on the show for five seasons, Chris Redd announced his exit with an official statement.

As per TVLine, he stated:

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Chris Redd will not be seen on the 48th season of Saturday Night Live. He is the eighth cast member of the comedy sketch show to exit. Others include Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villaseñor, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney.

