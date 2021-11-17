“This is so beyond tone-deaf”: Chrissy Teigen’s Squid Game-themed party draws ire on internet

Chrissy Teigen finds herself amidst controversy yet again, courtesy of one of Netflix’s most successful shows, Squid Game.

The 35-year-old American model and TV personality is no stranger to controversy. The Cravings author has successfully infuriated the internet over various things, from bullying scandals to body shaming.

This time, though, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are being labeled “tone deaf” due to an extravagant party based on Squid Game.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted the Squid Game party at their California residence

The pair recently threw a lavish party in their California home. Based on the mega-hit Korean show, the celebrity guests at the party and the hosts dressed up as characters from Squid Game. They also participated in challenges like those seen in the show.

Unsurprisingly, this party did not go down well with everyone. Many fans of Chrissy Teigen flooded the comment section of the post, calling the party “insensitive” and “missing the point.”

Several pointed out how throwing a party with LA’s elite and basing it off a show that points out wealth disparity in society and the violence of capitalism is in extremely poor taste.

lana @nhllana im sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion im sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion https://t.co/BMLY4853SF

1984’s George Whorewell (Taylor’s Version) @EwdatsGROSS Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point

Leah R. (from class) @leahroemer the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>> the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>> https://t.co/UdCj80li0l

Even fans of the Lip Sync Battle host were forced to admit how strange and problematic it is to have a rich people party based on a show which is essentially against it.

Some of the comments included:

“This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact ‘Squid Game,’ which is rooted in the violence of capitalism.”

Another user said:

“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf. ‘Squid Game’ was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion.”

Alex Reino @alexreino Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgment free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends. Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgment free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends.

Breadfoot (comms open in october!) @bangbangblu @AceHainley honestly i dont know who chrissy teigen is but i feel like i lost something i cant get back after looking at this @AceHainley honestly i dont know who chrissy teigen is but i feel like i lost something i cant get back after looking at this

Many even pointed out Chrissy Teigen’s lack of self awareness, calling the gathering “cringe”.

Thankful Mistee @no_way_________ i didnt watch squid game and i have no idea what it is about but i do think dying would have been the classy thing for chrissy teigen to do at her party i didnt watch squid game and i have no idea what it is about but i do think dying would have been the classy thing for chrissy teigen to do at her party

HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL @HAvni2861 ‘Squid Game’ fans mad at Chrissy Teigen’s theme party: ‘So beyond tone-deaf’



Chrissy Teigen is once again rubbing people the wrong way thanks to a recent “Squid Game” party called “tone-deaf” by keyboard critics. ‘Squid Game’ fans mad at Chrissy Teigen’s theme party: ‘So beyond tone-deaf’ Chrissy Teigen is once again rubbing people the wrong way thanks to a recent “Squid Game” party called “tone-deaf” by keyboard critics. https://t.co/jzVMaiYSXf

lana @nhllana @mo_gardiner her dream came true of pretending to be poor in her mansion in a squid game themed party ran by a party planner team 😍 @mo_gardiner her dream came true of pretending to be poor in her mansion in a squid game themed party ran by a party planner team 😍

The fact that some of the guests, including John Legend, chose to dress up as VIPs, which they would be if Squid Game were real, was the nail in the coffin for Chrissy Teigen and her party.

Squid Game revolves around a deadly game show, which people take part in due to extreme debt and need for money. Guests at the party, naturally, were facing no such struggle.

Teigen and Legend’s party was constructed by the planners, Wife of the Party, who transformed their home into the show’s set. With serpentine staircases, bunk beds, and even piggy banks stuffed with cash, the planners went all out.

Teigen took to Instagram to share photos of the party, captioning it:

Among the guests were Pretty Little Liars stars Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

While neither party has addressed the backlash so far, this incident is a lesson in self-reflectivity, at least for celebrities, who often seem to forget that the internet never forgets.

