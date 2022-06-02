Christian Nodal and J Balvin drama explained as internet responds with memes over former's new look 

Reggaeton artist J Balvin and Mexican singer Christian Nodal have gotten into an Instagram spat after the former mocked him for his drastic change in appearance. The 23-year-old recently sported blond hair similar to the Colombian, prompting a social media feud between the two successful artists.

J Balvin took to Instagram to post a picture of the 2 Veces singer where he had bleached his hair. He wrote in the caption- “Find the 7 differences,” and added a laughing emoji. The social media post would not go past Nodal as Balvin had tagged him.

Christian Nodal responded to the same by saying-

“That I do have carnal talent and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however, whenever with pride. That your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press.”

Adding to the dig against Balvin, Nodal posted an Instagram story listening to a song that musician Residente created against Balvin. Nodal sang in the story:

“I do this to have fun. He also woke up a joker.”

Continuing the internet fight, J Balvin took a dig at Nodal’s failed relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Belinda. He posted a video with a filter containing Belinda’s name and stated that the previous photo he posted of Nodal was “without any bad intention.” He added:

“Note: on the previous photo without any bad intention but the photo is beautiful.”

Internet reacts to J Balvin and Christian Nodal’s internet feud

As the random Instagram battle between the musicians took over the social media platform, netizens seemed to be endlessly entertained by it. Internet users found their conversations online hilarious and unexpected. A few reactions to the same read:

~Yosy~ @tbslmurdock Lmao not Christian Nodal and J Balvin fighting Lmao not Christian Nodal and J Balvin fighting https://t.co/O5jI5AK3jn

karla @theotterkarla Órale, J Balvin & Christian Nodal are going at it on IG right now Órale, J Balvin & Christian Nodal are going at it on IG right now https://t.co/B4QkEHa6Bj

humadawha @humadawha me using google translate to understand the drama between j balvin and christian nodal. me using google translate to understand the drama between j balvin and christian nodal. https://t.co/4HYR6Vbj4t

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams me watching Christian Nodal vs J Balvin me watching Christian Nodal vs J Balvin https://t.co/MFNccXj2xn

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams Me watching Nodal and J Balvin go at it Me watching Nodal and J Balvin go at it https://t.co/ymK09sxiwA

Marisol ☀️✨ @SoliiiMaar Me watching how Nodal and J Balvin are going at it 🥴 Me watching how Nodal and J Balvin are going at it 🥴 https://t.co/qoOElkGl1t

emily @emilyyareyes J Balvin and Christian Nodal going at it on Instagram has be dead J Balvin and Christian Nodal going at it on Instagram has be dead 😭😭

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams This Nodal & J Balvin beef This Nodal & J Balvin beef 😂 https://t.co/mhyOtDJMjQ

bre @salchiimama Am I the only one eating up the drama between j balvin and christian nodal right now???? ARE THEY REALLY BEEFING OVER INSTA STORIES ON A WEDNESDAY !!!! Am I the only one eating up the drama between j balvin and christian nodal right now???? ARE THEY REALLY BEEFING OVER INSTA STORIES ON A WEDNESDAY !!!!

paulina👁✨ @lina_guadalupe_ christian nodal beefing with j balvin is what I needed today christian nodal beefing with j balvin is what I needed today 😂😂

Christian Nodal announces he is going to create music in retaliation against J Balvin

As the war of words continued on Instagram, Nodal mentioned that he would create a song to respond to J Balvin amid their feud. Nodal also commented on Residente releasing a song that took a dig at Balvin. He said:

“Right now I'm going to the booth because I'm going to record something really cool that I plan to release tonight if everything goes well, or early tomorrow, or tomorrow night for this guy who hasn't learned anything. He kicked you in the a*s Residente, you didn't learn, I think you liked it, but you won't like mine because I wear cowboy boots, they're pointy, they hurt a lot more . I hope you answer me, 'Julito'”

Nodal added that Balvin was the “benchmark for everything that is wrong in the industry.”

J Balvin took to his account, stating that Nodal did not know how to take a joke. Regarding the song the latter claimed he would release, Balvin said:

“If you are going to release the shoot, let it be romantic, and sell, and break the streamings because it has always worked for them. Good luck, panita.”

At the time of writing this article, Christian Nodal had not revealed details about the song he plans to release soon.

