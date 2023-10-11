Christina Aguilera Las Vegas residency 2023: Where to buy tickets, dates & all you need to know 

Christina Aguilera has announced a new residency in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. More dates for the residency will be announced on October 13, 2023. The residency will be held at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The singer announced the new residency via a post on her official Instagram page on October 10, 2023, stating:

Tickets for the residency will be available from October 13, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the venue.

Christina Aguilera to bring a fusion of art and music to Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera became the latest artist to announce a residency at the Las Vegas Voltaire Belle de Nuit, with a previous announcement of residency by Kylie Minogue.

Speaking about her residency in a general press statement, the singer said:

"I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

The current list of dates for the Christina Aguilera Las Vegas Residency at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort is given below:

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

Tracing Christina Aguilera's music career

Christina Aguilera was born on December 18, 1980 and began exhibiting musical talents early in her life, after discovering her passion for music through her grandmother's collection of records.

The singer released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Christina Aguilera, on August 24, 1999. The multi-platinum certified album remains her most successful music record till date in terms of sales.

Her debut success was followed by two other albums, including her first Christmas album. Both albums were highly successful, with multi-platinum certifications for the former and a platinum certification for the latter.

Subsequently, she released her landmark album, Stripped, on October 26, 2002. The multi-platinum certified album was a major success, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Irish and UK album charts.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with MTV News in 2002, the singer stated:

"I feel like it is a new beginning, a re-introduction of myself as a new artist in a way, because for the first time people are really seeing and getting to know how I really am. I got a chance to show of all these colors and textures of my love of music and of my vocal range."

The singer continued:

"Coming off of the height of being a part of such a big pop-craze phenomenon, that imagery of that cookie-cutter sweetheart, without it being me, I just had to take it all down and get it away from me. And that is why I actually named the album Stripped, because it is about being emotionally stripped down and pretty bare to open my soul and heart."

The last major album success the singer had was her fifth studio album, Back to Basics, which was released on August 11, 2006. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, German, Irish, Kiwi and UK album charts, among others.