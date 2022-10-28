Erin Cahill's new Christmas movie, Christmas Bedtime Stories, will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The movie focuses on a young woman who single-handedly raises her daughter after her husband goes MIA. As per Crown Media Press, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

''When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.''

Erin Cahill stars in the lead role along with many others who'll be essaying crucial supporting roles. Read on to find out more details about the cast of the new Hallmark Christmas flick.

Hallmark's Christmas Bedtime Stories cast list: Erin Cahill and others feature in major roles in new Christmas movie

1) Erin Cahill as Danielle

Erin Cahill plays the lead role of Danielle in Christmas Bedtime Stories. She is tasked with the responsibility of raising her daughter on her own after her husband goes MIA. Cahill portrays her character's vulnerabilities and sadness with remarkable ease and perfection, and fans can look forward to a memorable performance from the actress.

Apart from Christmas Bedtime Stories, Erin Cahill is best known for her performances as Heather in How I Met Your Mother and Jen Scotts in Power Rangers: Time Force. Her other acting credits include Resident Evil: Vendetta, Love on the Road, Every Time A Bell Rings, and many more.

2) Steve Lund as Pierce

Actor Steve Lund stars as Pierce in the movie. Based on the film's sneak peek, Pierce seems to be in love with Danielle. Lund looks pretty impressive in the sneak peek and plays a pivotal role in Danielle's life.

Steve Lund has appeared in Schitt's Creek, Bitten, Street Legal, and Haven, to name a few.

3) Charlie Weber as Colby

Actor Charlie Weber dons the role of Colby, Danielle's husband, in the film. Colby is MIA and is believed to be dead, following which Danielle has to raise their daughter on her own.

Weber has starred in the popular legal thriller show, How to Get Away with Murder, Underemployed, and 90210. His movie credits include As They Made Us, Panama, and After We Collided.

Here's a list of various other actors starring in supporting/minor roles in the film:

Alice Comer as Audrey

Victoria Dunsmore as Jane

Tegan Moss as Sophia Anderson

Ecstasia Sanders as Lisa Johnson

Sarah Kelley as SGT. Lena

Jerry Trimble as General Toby Anderson

Jamall Johnson as Rick

Michael Meneer as Aarons Lakeland

Dunya Ishola as Jenny Johnson – teen

Eliyah Grace Ann Drysdale as Jenny

Andrew Zachar as Henry

William Ford Hopkins as Tree Lot Worker

Yvonne Schalle as a Meteorologist

Scott Fee as a Newscaster

Scott McGrath as Santa

Denzel Onaba as a Little Boy

Vincent Ross as a Priest

Jeff Cooper as Husband

Theresa Wong as Wife

Denzel Brooks as a DJ

Willy Miles as a Group Singer

Melissa Howell as a Group Singer

Szu-Wen Wang as a Group Singer

Sander Whiting as a Group Singer

Christmas Bedtime Stories is directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers, along with a screenplay written by Andrea Canning. It is based on a story by Nancy Grace and Josh Sabarra.

Don't forget to watch Christmas Bedtime Stories on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

