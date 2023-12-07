Christmas on Cherry Lane cast list: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, and others star in Hallmark movie

Hallmark's Christmas on Cherry Lane is the latest in the lineup of the channel's Christmas special movies. The movie presents to viewers three stories braided together that follow three couples celebrating the holiday season while finding themselves at a crucial turning point in their lives.

Directed by Gail Harvey, the Hallmark movie will drop this holiday month as part of Hallmark's Christmas Special lineup. The network has released the official synopsis of the film ahead of its release, which reads as follows,

"A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives. Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton and Vincent Rodriguez III."

Coming to Hallmark Channel this December 9, 2023, Christmas on Cherry Lane promises to be a fan favorite. Ahead of its release, fans of the holiday romance genre are therefore keen to know more about the movie's cast.

The cast list of Christmas on Cherry Lane explored

1) Catherine Bell as Regina

Catherine Bell is a British actor best known for her work on the action drama series JAG, where she plays the headstrong Marine Corps attorney Lt. Sarah ‘Mac’ MacKenzie. She is also known for portraying Denise Sherwood on the long-running Lifetime drama series Army Wives. Bell also reprised her JAG role for the CBS drama NCIS: Los Angeles.

Bell has also worked with Hallmark on the network’s primetime original Good Witch franchise. Her other television credits include Meet Me at Christmas, Home for Christmas Day, Christmas in the Air, A Summer to Remember, Still Small Voices, Company Town, and Good Morning Killer.

Bell has also guest starred on King & Maxwell and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and her film credits include Bruce Almighty, Men of War, and Netflix’s The Do-Over. She will lead the cast of Christmas on Cherry Lane as Regina, a single mother of two teenage kids who now has a new man.

Jonathan Bennett as Mike

Jonathan Bennett is an American actor and television host who is famous for his roles as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls, Bud McNulty in 2005's Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Van Wilder: Freshman Year, and his recurring role as Casey Gant in the mystery drama Veronica Mars. He has also hosted numerous shows like Food Network, Halloween Wars, and Cake Wars. He will be seen in a prominent role as Mike in Christmas on Cherry Lane.

John Brotherton as John

John Brotherton is an American actor who rose to fame as Matt Harmon on Netflix's Fuller House. He is also known for featuring in Furious 7 (2015) and The Conjuring and portraying Jared Banks on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.

Brotherton has also worked in series like Timeless, 2 Broke Girls, Dexter, Drop Dead Diva, Fairly Legal, and Friends With Benefits. His stints with Hallmark include The Christmas Contest and Lights, Camera, Christmas! he will also be seen in Christmas on Cherry Lane as John, Lizzie's husband.

Erin Cahill as Lizzie

American actor Erin Cahill is best known as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force and Ted Mosby's sister Heather in How I Met Your Mother. She has also played Kendra Burke in Saving Grace and had a recurring role as Felicity in the ABC series Red Widow.

Cahill is the first lead female character in the Call of Duty franchise. She is Chloe 'Karma' Lynch in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Rebecca Chambers in Resident Evil: Vendetta. She will be playing an expecting mother spending her first holiday in her new home with her husband on Christmas on Cherry Lane.

James Denton as Nelson

James Denton is an actor and musician best known for his role as Mike Delfino on ABC's comedy-drama series Desperate Housewives (2004–2012). He is also known to Hallmark audience as Dr. Sam Radford on the Channel's comedy-drama series Good Witch. Denton appears as Nelson, Regina's romantic interest in Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Vincent Rodriguez III as Zian

Vincent Rodriguez III is a Filipino-American actor familiar to viewers as Josh Chan in the Emmy-winning CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Detective Rudy Cruz in Netflix’s Insatiable, and Henry Cruz in Amazon Prime’s With Love. He also voices the character Raiden in Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry into the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. Rodriguez plays Zian, Mike's partner, in Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Catch Christmas on Cherry Lane this weekend on Hallmark.