Christmas Lucky Charm cast list: Sugenja Sri, Adrian Spencer and others star in UPtv film

Christmas Lucky Charm starring Sujenga Sri, Adrian Spencer, and Ish Morris, will premiere on November 20 at 7 pm ET on UPtv.

The story is about a girl named Jessica, who always finds heartbreak in her love life because each of her partners find the love of their life after they have dated her. Just as she starts to swear that she will never date again, a handsome gallery owner moves into her life.

The official UPtv synopsis of Christmas Lucky Charm states:

"Every boyfriend Jessica has had found the love of his life right after he dated her. Just as Jessica leans into her unlucky love life and swears off dating for the Christmas season, a handsome gallery owner moves in across the street."

Meet the star-studded cast of Christmas Lucky Charm

1) Sugenja Sri as Jessica Connolly

AAS @ArmstrongActing



Sugenja is such a fantastic talent and we can't wait to see where her work will take her next



Sugenja Sri for her recent recurring role booking on @ABCDesignated!

Sugenja Sri plays the role of Jessica in Christmas Lucky Charm. The character is unlucky in love and does not want any more romantic relationships for Christmas.

Born on June 30, Sugenja comes from Los Angeles. She is a Canadian actor who is known for her movies, such as A Simple Favor and Designated Survivor. Additionally, she has portrayed the role of Siena in Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

2) Adrian Spencer as Mitch Jameson

Adrian Spencer plays the role of Mitch Jameson. The character is a handsome gallery owner who moves across the street from her. As evident from the synopsis, Mitch and Jessica are eventually going to develop a romantic relationship.

The actor was born on May 8, 1990, in Canada, and has also tried his hands at directing. He is best known for his roles in What We do in the Shadows, 12 Monkeys, and Designated Survivor.

3) Ish Morris as Liam

Ish Morris plays the character of Liam in Christmas Lucky Charm. As of yet, information regarding his character has not been revealed.

Born in Toronto, the actor generally does movies related to sci-fi, action, and drama genres. Morris started his acting career with several commercials and starred in movies and shows such as Saw 3D and Baxter. He has also been on the musical side in his career and released his first song, Falling in Love with You, which made it to the Canadian top 40 charts.

Additionally, Morris has worked with people such as Cory Lee and Robyn. He was also featured in Pretty Brown Eyes by Cody Simpson. In 2014, he appeared in Light Up with Eleven Past One. He has also released several mixtapes and albums.

Other cast members include Sonia Dhillon Tully, Alanna LeVierge, Colton Royce, Andrea Senior, Jeff Irving, Shane McLean, and Kato Alexander, among others.

Christmas Lucky Charm trailer: Beginning of Jessica's love life

The trailer starts with a beautiful glimpse of the snow-clad city and Jessica’s friend telling her that she is the Christmas lucky charm because her partners find their love and get married by the winter holiday. The trailer also shows that the protagonist is an artistic baker who creates beautiful cakes for weddings and other occasions.

The short clip shows how she meets Mitch and how he tries to ask her on a date. Jessica is very cautious about romantic gestures and wants him not to have any romantic feelings for her. However, as the trailer proceeds, it becomes clear that the duo develops romantic feelings for each other.

All the actors give their best and act with bravado, with the main characters preserving the romantic love and festive thrill of the movie intact. Moreover, the trailer provides a glimpse of the similarities of this movie with other UPtv films such as A Tiny Home Christmas and The Holiday Swap.

Don't forget to watch the dazzling cast of Christmas Lucky Charm this Sunday evening on UPtv.

