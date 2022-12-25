UPtv's upcoming holiday movie, Christmas in Wolf Creek, is all set to premiere on the channel on Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The movie tells the story of a couple who tries to survive the threat of a reindeer during Christmas.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per UPtv:

''When a runaway reindeer threatens the annual Christmas play, a struggling couple must work together to save Christmas for the town and each other.''

The film features Tim Rozon and Nola Martin in the lead roles along with numerous others playing significant supporting roles. Christmas in Wolf Creek is helmed by Marco Deufemia and written by Neale Kimmel.

Christmas in Wolf Creek cast: Ish Morris stars alongside Nola Martin and Tim Rozon in new UPtv holiday film

1) Nola Martin as Samantha Gavin

Nola Martin plays the role of Samantha Gavin in Christmas in Wolf Creek. She looks quite impressive and charming in the film's official preview and promises to deliver a compelling performance.

Apart from Christmas in Wolf Creek, Nola Martin has appeared in quite a few shows and movies over the years, including Love in Wolf Creek, Secret Santa, An Uninvited Guest, and many more.

2) Tim Rozon as Austin Spencer

Tim Rozon plays one of the major characters in movie, named Austin Spencer. Austin is believed to be Samantha's boyfriend. Rozon and Martin look quite impressive in the film's trailer and the duo share wonderful onscreen chemistry. Viewers can expect the two leading stars to deliver memorable performances in the new holiday film.

Tim Rozon has previously appeared in Merry Swissmas, Beginner's Luck, and Christmas Town, to name a few. He's also been a part of shows like Vagrant Queen, Diggstown, and Surreal Estate.

3) Ish Morris as Terry Jones

Ish Morris stars as Terry Jones in Christmas in Wolf Creek. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play an important role in the storyline. Ish Morris' other film and TV acting credits include UnPerfect Christmas Wish, Baby, It's Cold Inside, The Evil Twin, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Christmas in Wolf Creek stars several other actors in key supporting/minor roles, including:

Art Hindle as Jason

Madeline Leon as Sunny Gavin

Mary Long as Mariana Spencer

Ava Augustin as Annie Spencer

Bobby Daniels as George Bishop

UPtv released the official preview for Christmas in Wolf Creek on December 25, 2022, and it offers a peek into the exciting lives of the characters. The two lead actors, Nola Martin and Tim Rozon, dominate the trailer with their sizzling chemistry, which elevates the film to a different level altogether.

Based on the preview and synopsis of the movie, viewers can expect a charming and lighthearted Christmas movie similar in tone to the channel's other popular holiday movies like Christmas on the Rocks, Sappy Holiday, and Christmas in the Wilds, to name a few.

You can watch Christmas in Wolf Creek on UPtv on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

