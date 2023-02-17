Chub Rub Patch on Shark Tank: Meet the business founder who works as hairstylist for WWE

Shark Tank season 14 is set to air another exciting episode this week. The upcoming episode will feature Chub Rub Patch, whose founder, Brittany Lammon, works as a hairstylist for WWE.

Lammon is originally from Ohio and launched her own company in 2021. She is set to pitch her company to the judges, as she hopes to make it bigger and better. Also appearing in the segment is guest shark Emma Grede.

All about Chub Rub Patch ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Chub Rub Patch, founded by Brittany Lammon of Ohio, is, as the name implies, an anti-chafing patch that helps thighs breathe and move "seamlessly."

Chafing can cause people to develop rashes and red patches on their skin, and the Shark Tank product aims to eliminate it by creating sweat-free and safe patches.

Brittany Lammon stated on the product's website that some of us frequently suffer from thigh chafing. She added that sometimes we choose not to wear certain outfits in order to avoid the issue, but other times we simply make a compromise by donning "the cute outfit and dealing with thigh chafing."

She stated:

"With no good options for myself and other s*xy humans. I decided to fix the problem. After years of research and development, and many thigh-chaffings later, I came up with The Chub Rub Patch! A comfortable, easy to apply, all day anti-chaffing solution."

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product is available on its website (thechubrubpatch.com) and is available in various colors, including ivory, tan, chestnut, cocoa, and espresso.

Consumers can purchase the patch in packs of 2, 3, and 5, with the option of subscribing to the patch starting at $8.27 or making a one-time purchase for $8.99. The two-pack containing 4 patches costs $8.99, the three-pack containing 6 patches costs $12.50, and the five-pack containing 10 patches will cost the consumer $17.99.

The ABC item is hypoallergenic, easy to apply and remove, safe to use, breathable, and eliminates friction between one’s thighs.

Meet the founder

Brittany Lammon, the founder and CEO of The Chub Rub Patch, is a makeup artist and hairstylist for WWE. She has been a hairstylist for almost two decades and previously invented a tool that helped hairstylists open bobby pins. In an interview with Medium, she opened up about how her company has become successful.

Brittany Lammon makes it to Shark Tank season 14 with her Chub Rub Patch (Image via ABC/@Christopher Willard)

She said:

"I would have to say the most interesting story would have to be how I went viral on TikTok multiple times. This is really how my company became a success. We made some fun little videos and seeing the amount of views and the amount of times the video was shared was exciting."

Lammon further stated that her product received a lot of attention, with women reaching out to her to tell her that her product helped them a lot. Chub Rub Tub is now available in ten countries, thanks to the social media platform.

