Cigarettes After Sex Singapore Concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex have announced a new concert scheduled for February 1, 2023. The band will perform at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore for a one-off concert before heading to Indonesia and Japan the very same month.

The presales for the concert will begin on November 10 at 10 am SGT via an exclusive link from organizer NowLive Asia’s mailing list. The general on-sale will begin on November 11 at 10 am SGT. Ticket prices start at SGD108, and tickets for the Singapore show are available via the band's offical website or via Sistic.com.

Meanwhile, the band is set to perform on various international dates. Check out all the international Cigarettes After Sex concert dates below.

Jan 28 - 29, 2023 - Mumbai, India - Lollapalooza India

Feb 1, 2023 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre

Feb 3, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Ecovention Hall Ancol

Feb 7, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - O-EAST

Feb 8, 2023 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

Mar 17 - 19, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar 17 - 19, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 24 - 26, 2023 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic

Mar 24 - 26, 2023 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

The band recently concluded their North American concert on October 8, and have an upcoming show in Abu Dhabi at the Amplified Music Festival on November 12. They will also perform on two dates in Mexico. While the November 18 concert will see them at the Corona Festival, the November 19 concert is slated for the Showcenter Complex. Tickets for these shows are available via the band’s website.

More about the band

Cigarettes After Sex @CigsAfterSexx new song, “Pistol” out everywhere next tuesday, november 15th. love you forever… new song, “Pistol” out everywhere next tuesday, november 15th. love you forever… https://t.co/o87cLW3fqQ

Cigarettes After Sex are set to release a new single titled Pistol, scheduled for release on November 15, which they teased on Twitter. Prior to the song, the band released the single You’re All I Want in 2020. The band has revealed details about the track, noting:

“Recorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry. The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us.”

The single followed the band’s second album Cry, which was released in 2019. The band was formed in 2008 by frontman Greg Gonzalez, who is known for his androgynous voice. The band also consists of drummer Jacob Tomsky and bassist Randall Miller.

BTS’ V reveals he listens to Cigarettes After Sex

In related news, BTS member Kim Taehyung recently revealed that he listens to Cigarettes After Sex. The K-Pop sensation revealed his autumn song recommendations on social media, and on the list was a song by Cigarettes After Sex, titled Sweet. Sharing the recommendation on his Instagram stories, the artist said:

“ARMY, before autumn passes, ive come with a song recommendation"

Sweet is part of the band’s self-titled debut studio album, which was released in June 2017. The album also features RIAA certified single Apocalypse and Each Time You Fall In Love.

