Cigarettes After Sex tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy and more

American dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex has announced a North American tour on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The tour will begin on September 12, 2022, in Seattle and will wrap up on October 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tickets for the show are available on the band’s official website. A presale for the tickets will also be held via Ticketmaster from 10.00 am PDT, June 23, 2022. The band has separately announced a set of summer shows that are slated to take place in Dubai, Israel and some European countries.

The band will release limited edition pressed copies of Cigarettes After Sex on white and clear vinyl and picture disc through Partisan Records. The album features immensely popular songs from the band including Apocalypse, K., and Each Time You Fall In Love, among others. The album can be pre-ordered from the official website of Partisan Records.

Cigarettes After Sex 2022 North American tour dates

September 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

September 13 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

September 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

September 16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA

September 20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

September 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

October 01 – New York, NY – SummerStage

October 02 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

October 04 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

October 05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

October 07 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Cigarettes After Sex is also slated to perform at the Rock Werchter, Primavera Sound and Corona Capital festivals this year.

More about Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex was formed in El Paso, Texas in 2008. The band’s frontman Gonzalez is known for his androgynous voice. While the band touts themselves as an ambient-pop band, their music can also be considered shoegaze, slowcore and indie rock.

Earlier in 2020, Cigarettes After Sex had released a single titled You’re All I Want. Speaking about the track, the band said in a statement:

“Recorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry. The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us.”

In 2008, Gonzalez recorded their first EP, I., at the University of Texas as an experiment. In 2015, the band recorded their single Affection along with a cover of REO Speedwagon's Keep On Loving You. YouTube music recommendations played a huge role in escalating the popularity of the band on the platform.

The band released their debut studio album on June 9, 2017. In August 2019, the band announced their second studio album, titled Cry, along with the single Heavenly, and it was then released on October 25, 2019.

