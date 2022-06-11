Corona Capital 2022 Festival: Dates, tickets, lineup and more

Corona Capital 2022 festival has announced its lineup. The festival will take place from November 18 to November 20, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track in Mexico City. The event, which features alternative and rock acts will feature Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Miley Cyrus among 85 prominent acts. The tickets for the festival will be available from June 15 through Ticketmaster. A presale for the event will begin from June 13 at 11.00 am.

Corona Capital 2022 Lineup

The festival lineup includes Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs who will head to Mexico City in November to play the Corona Capital Festival.

The lineup also includes Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, IDLES, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, beabadoobee, Marina, black midi, Two Door Cinema Club, Girl in Red, Beach Bunny, Beak>, Remi Wolf, Andy Shauf, Kavinsky, Sevadaliza, Mura Masa, MØ, Cuco, CHAI, among others. The festival will also feature Australian acts including The Jungle Giants, Spacey Jane and G Flip. This is the first year that the Corona Capital has added a third day to its itinerary.

More about the festival and the headliners

Corona Capital first unleashed its stages in 2010. It has become one of Latin America's largest and most popular music festival since then. The music festival has previously hosted The Strokes, Billie Eilish, and Tame Impala, who headlined the event last year. During the spring of 2018, the festival extended to the state of Jalisco, with an entirely different lineup marketed as Corona Capital Guadalajara.

My Chemical Romance, a New Jersey-based American rock band, is one of Corona Capital's headliners. The current roster of the band includes lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way.

The band is regarded as one of the most influential rock groups of the 2000s and a major act in the pop-punk and emo genres, despite the band rejecting the latter label. It was founded on September 12, 2001. In 2002, the band released their debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which was released in 2001. They released their major-label debut, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, in 2004. The album was a commercial success, and it attained platinum status over a year later.

Arctic Monkeys are a Sheffield-based English rock band who formed in 2002. The band consists of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Jamie Cook (guitar, keyboards), Nick O'Malley (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals).

They released their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not in 2006, which became the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history. Their second album Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) was also acclaimed by critics. Both albums won the award for Best British Album at the BRIT Awards. Their next two albums, Humbug and Suck It And See were released in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

Arctic Monkeys has separately announced a South American Tour. Their appearance at Corona Capital will be followed by Father John Misty in Columbia on November 11, which will be last of the band’s tour dates.

Grammy-award winner Miley Cyrus is among the most famous artists performing at the festival. Miley Cyrus released her free, 23-track surprise experimental album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz in 2015 after which she dropped her EP She is Coming in the summer of 2019. Cyrus has also collaborated with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey on the soundtrack for the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels with the song Don’t Call Me Angel. The song broke the record for the biggest single-day streams for an all-female collaboration in Spotify History.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far