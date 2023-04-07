Cincha on Shark Tank: When was the company founded? Cost and more about the travel belt business

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, new entrepreneurs and their businesses will appear on the ABC show in hopes of securing the funding they need to make their businesses bigger and better.

One of the businesses set to appear on the show is Cincha, a travel belt company that was founded in 2019 by Ashley Sharma and James Baker. The business has previously been featured on Oprah Daily and Travel + Leisure.

Tune in on Friday, April 7, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

Shark Tank season 14's Cincha helps secure a personal bag to the main luggage

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming segment of Shark Tank is Cincha, a travel belt that helps secure a personal bag to the main luggage.

The upcoming ABC Show business is associated with Miles4Migrants, which aims to make travel more accessible for those in need by donating 100 frequent flyer miles per purchase.

The website reads:

"Cincha began with the purpose of making travel a little easier and a lot more stylish. The existing travel accessories that keep your personal bags secured to your luggage lacked what we needed -- something cool that actually held our (Ash’s) overpacked bags. So, we sought out to create it ourselves—after many long nights, sips of Mezcal and plenty of daydreaming about travel… Cincha was born."

The Shark Tank season 14 product aims to become more than just a travel accessory. The founders want to support communities in need. They started doing so by donating three meals worth of food for each belt that they sold to local food banks. The company has been able to donate over 3,300 meals so far.

In 2021, they took it a step further and started donating 100 airline miles per purchase to help “reconnect separated migrant families.” They have been able to donate over 1 million miles so far.

The website continues:

"Our mission to look good, do good, feel good remains our driving focus. Your continued support makes our entire initiative possible and allows us to proudly support organizations doing amazing work in this world. So, we want to thank each and every customer, follower, and fan for helping to make real our goals and hopes."

Consumers can buy the upcoming Shark Tank product on the official website, cinchatravel.com. The product comes in different variations and costs $35.99, and is also available on Amazon for the same price. The variations include Jet, Tux, Bubblegum, Waffle, Navy, Hyacinth, Toffee, and more.

Hufflepost describes the brand as a “Black-owned brand” that specializes in straps that attach a personal bag to the handles of a carry-on bag. It adds that the upcoming Shark Tank product can save one’s shoulders from the pain of hauling a bag around the airport as well as the humiliation of attempting to plop it, unrestrained, onto the carry-on.

It continues:

"Cincha’s straps are designed to be as chic and, dare I say, elegant as they are functional and affordable."

Tune in on Friday, April 7, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

