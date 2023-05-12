Citadel episode 4 recap: Why was Carter furious to see Mason and Nadia? 

Everybody loves a good plot twist, but Citadel's latest one involving Mason, Nadia, and Carter came out of nowhere. When Carter was a hostage in the hostile Manticore prison, he got furious when Nadia and Mason arrived to rescue him. This was because Carter thought that Nadia herself was solely to blame for Citadel's downfall.

This episode of Citadel was titled Tell Her Everything. It was directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and written by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. It was released on Prime Video on May 12, 2023.

Citadel episode 4 recap: Why did Carter believe that Nadia was working against the Citadel?

The episode kicked off with Mason and Nadia going to a sinister prison of the Citadel's enemy named Manticore. Morocco, a nation in North Africa, is where this prison was situated. They went there to save Carter, a fellow spy from the Citadel. However, when Carter discovered the identities of his rescuers, he got furious. After that, the episode turns to a flashback of Mason and Nadia working at the Citadel.

This was when everything was fine and the Citadel was at its strongest. We were then reintroduced to Abby Conroy, who was shown as Mason's wife in earlier episodes. In a shocking twist of events, it is revealed that she was the ex-lover of Anders Silje, who was one of Manticore's biggest names.

However, it was revealed that Abby was actually a spy for Citadel, sent to seduce Silje and gather information about Manticore's activities. She was also searching for a key that is very significant to the plot. In fact, it appeared as though he had been dating Silje for a while.

So long that Mason thought that Abby had begun working against the Citadel. To protect the Citadel, Mason suggested trying their new technology, which was able to wipe her memories. She would be unable to reveal to Manticore any of their secrets by doing this.

This was where a second plot twist takes place. It was revealed that Mason was using Abby as a scapegoat for Nadia. Apparently, Nadia possessed a key that she used to pull off some shady activities. The Citadel was looking for the key, but this also meant that Nadia might have been a mole, which led to the collapse of the organization.

All this was revealed by Carter. He accused Mason of protecting Nadia even though she might be the Citadel's actual enemy. Mason's exact plan was still unclear at this point.

The episode finally cuts to the present when Carter said that he was not upset because both Mason and Nadia came to rescue him. He just had a problem with Nadia, who he truly believed caused the downfall of the Citadel.

Citadel on Prime Video synopsis and other details

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, it follows the adventures of two intelligence agents, Mason and Nadia. Their goal is to save the organization they work for, called Citadel, from total downfall.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Prime Video, reads as follows:

"What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their minds wiped. But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), these former lovers must remember the past to save the future."

The show stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Olegar Fedoro, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and Janis Ahern.

