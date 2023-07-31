Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

As the highly popular reality TV series, Claim to Fame continues to captivate audiences worldwide, fans eagerly anticipate the release of season 2 episode 6 of the show. This innovative show hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas incorporates elements of mystery and deception as contestants, who are relatives of famous celebrities, take on a variety of tasks as they conceal their identities.

The excitement is palpable as episode 6 of Claim to Fame season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC. In the upcoming installment, each of the contestants will be put in the hot seat. They will be asked questions that will help their fellow contestants determine who their celebrity relative is.

Claim to Fame's upcoming episode to feature an interrogation round

The previous episode saw alliances being formed as the housemates compete for the $100,000 cash prize. Each contestant aims to step out of their celebrity relative's shadow and make a name for themselves.

The upcoming installment of Claim to Fame will feature a riveting twist that will push the contestants to their limits. The challenge will be designed to test their ability to deceive and manipulate. They will undergo an intense interrogation round while their heart rates are closely monitored. This high-stakes challenge is likely to bring out the best and worst in the contestants, as secrets and hidden motives will come to light.

The official synopsis of Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 reads:

"As alliances solidify, others work on new theories about their fellow housemates. In a revealing challenge, competitors must prove themselves masters of deception as they are subject to an interrogation while hooked up to a heart-rate monitor."

The Claim to Fame episode 6 promo sent shockwaves among fans, as it hinted at multiple individuals in the house being in danger. In the clip, Gabriel was seen being in the hot seat as he was being interrogated by his fellow castmates.

He mentioned that his strategy to survive this Claim to Fame questioning round was not to sweat too much and "stick to the truth." However, Robert Junior had other plans and guessed that Julius Pepper was Gabriel's celebrity relative. He said:

"I believe Gabe is related to Julius Pepper, because of the Julius Caesar Statut. The football field and he went to USC, the Trojan House was for USC! And he played for the Carolina Panthers, where Gabe lives."

When Gabriel was asked a very specific question by Robert, he quipped:

"I'm trying to keep J.R. thinking that he knows who I am, but I am making everything up, man. I don't watch sports."

While some contestants have been the center of attention due to their celebrity connections, others have managed to stay under the radar. Olivia, in particular, has maintained a low profile, making her a potential underdog in the competition.

Watch the upcoming episode of the show on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC.