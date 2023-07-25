Who is Cole’s celebrity relative? Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 elimination, challenges, and more details explored

On Monday, June 26, season 2 episode 5 of Claim to Fame kicked off with the show's hosts, Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show features 12 competitors tackling the show's challenges. The unique link connecting the participants is that they all have celebrity relatives, but must conceal their identity to prevent others from guessing which famous person they are connected to.

Winners of the show will receive $100,000 in prize money as well as the trophy for season 2.

In the latest episode of season 2, the contestants performed limericks as part of a telephone challenge. After Gabriel's team won the challenge, they were given the Monay's Wine Room puzzle clue. The team received copies of limericks as well.

Following episode 5, only seven contestants remained on the show. Cole was the one eliminated at the end of episode 5.

He is the brother of singer and songwriter Alicia Keys, known for songs like Girl on Fire, If I Ain't Got You, My Boo, No One, Fallin', and many more. Born in New York, Alicia is married to Swizz Beatz and has two children, Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.

Who are the contestants left in the second season of Claim to Fame?

So far, the following contestants have been eliminated from the show:

Claim to Fame season 2 episode 1: Actor and filmmaker Tim Hanks’ niece Carly Reeves Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2: Astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son Travis Tyson Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3: Singer-songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton’s niece Jada Star Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4: Actor and comedian Eddie Murph’s daughter Shayne Audra Murphy, Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5: Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys’ brother Cole Cook

After Cole was eliminated, Alicia Keys shared a video expressing how proud she is because of the way he got out of his comfort zone and played the game.

While talking to PEOPLE after his elimination, Cole Cook spoke about the bond between him and his sister, recalling their interaction before he came on the show:

“[It’s] so who we are. We have each other's back. We show so much love. That's what she told me when I came on the show. ‘Just go enjoy it, go win. Do what you do best. Make new friends. Use that to [your] advantage. And we're always proud of you. Most people don't know that we just didn't grow up together.”

Cole Cook further added:

“My dad left, so she was in New York, I was in Colorado. But I would see her once a year and when we would see each other growing up, it was just all love. And that's never changed, even when I moved out to New York to be around and see my nephews grow up. We got closer and closer because of the bonds that we were able to start having those sister-brotherly bickers with each other.”

With five contestants eliminated from season 2, the remaining contestants are Hugo, Monay, JR, Chris, Karsyn, Gabriel, and Olivia.

Prior to this, many celebrities' relatives, including Maxwell, Michael, X, Brittany, Dominique, Kai, Amara, Louise, Lark, and many others appeared on the show in its first season, which aired in July 2022. During the show's finale, Loreal Chanel "L.C." Palmer, sister of actress and TV personality Keke Palmer was crowned the winner.

Fans can tune into the latest episode of Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC, where it airs every Monday at 10 pm ET.