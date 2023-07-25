Who is Claim to Fame contestant Monay’s celebrity relative? Clues, predictions, and more details explored 

Claim to Fame season 2 returned this week with a new episode that aired on Monday, July 24, 2023. During the episode, the contestants played the Telephone Game which was first featured in season one of the ABC show. At the end of the episode, Cole was sent home after his secret relative was correctly guessed to be Alicia Keys. Cole is her half-brother.

Throughout the show, contestants are awarded clues about the other contestants, which helps them figure out who is in the house with them. For one cast member, it looks like her secret is out of the bag.

In the latest episode, Gabriel received Monay’s Wine clue, which sheds light on who her father is and why initially, almost everyone was certain that she is Steve Harvey’s daughter. It looks like they were wrong because her father is comedian and actor J.B. Smoove.

While her identity is yet to be revealed, if one scrolls down enough on J.B. Smoove's Instagram page, one can see several posts with the Claim to Fame contestant.

Claim to Fame season 2 contestants initially thought Steve Harvey was Monay’s celebrity relative

Claim to Fame season 2 premiered on June 26, 2023, and started with a cast of 12 contestants who are all related to a famous personality. Throughout the show, hints of their celebrity relatives are given, and it’s up to the contestants to decipher these clues to correctly guess their opponent’s relatives.

During Two Truths and a Lie, Monay stated that her celebrity relative is her father and that he’s an athlete who won an Emmy. The contestant lied about her father being an athlete. As the game progressed, more clues were revealed.

During episode 3, the contestant’s team lost the challenge, which resulted in her and her teammates’ clues being revealed. Her headshot clue contained a fedora, a choker necklace containing a chain and a hot pink lock, and a cloud with a lightning bolt.

Until the latest episode aired, almost the entire Claim to Fame cast was certain that her celebrity relative was Steve Harvey. Carly, who was eliminated in the first episode, was one of the first people to point out the similarities between her and Steve Harvey. She also noted the “Family is everything” clue on the clue wall. She believed that the sign represented Steve Harvey’s game show Family Feud.

In the latest episode of Claim to Fame, however, after being on the losing team again, she requested her ally Gabriel to pull out her clue so it could be with someone she trusts. After reading her Wine Clue, Gabriel was certain that she was J.B Smoove’s daughter.

Her clues included a marked calendar indicating Saturday, a crescent moon with ‘Zs’ referring to sleep, an ampersand, a car jumping a curb, a finger pointing at you, a person with his arms raised, and a comedy mask. Gabriel immediately guessed Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm but wasn’t sure about who appeared on both shows.

Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 (Image via ABC/John Fleenor)

J.B Smoove, who has appeared in various films and television shows, was an actor and writer on SNL in 2005 and has been on Curb Your Enthusiasm since 2007. He won an Emmy for his role in Mapleworth Murders in 2007 under the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category.

While Monay or Jerrica Brooks’ Instagram account contains no pictures of the actor, her tagged photos section contains several posts of J.B Smoove, including one of Father’s Day and her birthday.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next week with an all-new episode on Monday at 10 pm ET on ABC.