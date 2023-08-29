Claim to Fame season 2: Winner revealed as Nick Cannon's brother

Episodes 9 and 10 of Claim to Fame season 2 were released on August 28, 2023. The contestant who won the $100,000 prize money as well as the season 2 trophy was announced during these episodes. According to the finale, Nick Cannon's brother, Gabriel Cannon, is the season 2 winner.

Following the announcement, Nick had a special message for his brother:

"I am Nick Cannon and Gabriel is my little brother, even though he's way bigger than me, but you know, genetics. Enjoy that new claim to fame. Loan me some money,” he said.

Claim to Fame season 2, which premiered in June, was hosted by brothers and singer-songwriters Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas.

A recap of episodes 9 and 10 of Claim to Fame season 2

The synopsis of episode 9 of the show read as follows:

"Tensions are high as the final four contestants compete for a coveted spot in the finale; one player's long-game strategy and lies are revealed during the challenge, leaving the rest to decide what to do with this new information."

Gabriel was the one contestant who won the challenge where they had to pick out clues that could help them identify the other contestant's identity. His next role was to be the guesser after he won the challenge. In the episode, he guessed that Karsyn was Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s niece, which turned out to be correct, leaving the top three for the finale.

The synopsis for episode 10 read as follows:

“The top three, with the help of past contestants, race to uncover clues about each player hidden in stacks of hay; two players are eliminated, while the one left stakes their own claim to fame.”

As a result of Karsyn’s elimination, only three contestants remained: Chris, Gabriel, and Monay. Monay guessed that Chris had a family connection to singer, dancer, actor, and television host Donny Osmond during this time.

In response, Gabriel revealed that Monay is related to J.B. Smoove, which was a correct answer and led to him winning the season 2 trophy.

When Gabriel won the season 2 trophy, it was revealed that he was related to TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian Nick. In spite of keeping most of his life private, Gabriel has released a few songs, including Bow My Head.

According to PEOPLE, Gabriel is planning to donate the prize money to a good cause. In his statement, he said:

“Some type of community center for youth services, whether it's anger management, whether it's teaching them business management and development. We definitely want to reach back, build a bridge. Just want to do the same thing that ABC and Claim to Fame have done for me and shed light on other people.”

Fans can watch all the episodes of Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC.