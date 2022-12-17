8 times BTS donated to causes they care about

BTS is well-known for its musical abilities, and its charity endeavors in recent years have garnered much attention. The boy band and its members are frequently in the news for making large-scale donations to humanitarian projects worldwide.
Jin, the band's oldest member, is a member of UNICEF Korea's Honors Club for donating at least 100 million won to various causes, while Jimin and J-Hope are Green Noble Club members in Korea.
The seven-member Korean act has a long list of charity donations, ranging from making a difference at home to promoting issues halfway around the world.
8 noteworthy BTS donations that proved their charitable intentions
1) Black Lives Matter
BTS took a strong stance against racism and violence by donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which began in America after the death of George Floyd.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jin shared that the band decided to donate to the movement because they have also experienced racial discrimination and feel that it should not be tolerated.
2) Love yourself campaign
In 2017, BTS released the first album of the Love Yourself series and joined forces with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to further the message of self-love that they often deliver through their songs.
They launched their own LOVE MYSELF campaign to improve the lives of children and youth worldwide. Since 2017, the campaign has raised almost $3 million from BTS's direct donations, album sales, campaign merchandise, and other donations worldwide.
In 2021, the Grammy-nominated K-pop stars renewed their partnership with UNICEF and donated an additional $1 million to show their commitment to the cause.
3) Crew Nation campaign
The Butter singers donated $1 million to Live Nation's Crew Nation campaign, which would support the backstage crew and live-entertainment personnel impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds received were used to compensate the live-concert staff who were scheduled to work at the group's concerts before they were canceled. According to the announcement made by Live Nation, each staff member received a $1000 grant.
4) Sewol Ferry disaster
BTS and BIGHIT made generous donations to the relatives of the deceased following the terrible sinking of the Jeju Island-bound Sewol ferry, which resulted in the deaths of over 300 individuals, most of whom were students.
Though the donation was not made public then, it was later revealed that each BTS member contributed 10 million won (approximately $8,500), and the agency added 30 million won (approximately $25,500), making it a 100 million won donation.
5) J-Hope's donation for African children
Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope, brought hope to children's lives on the other side of the world on Children's Day in 2021. The Jack in the Box singer donated $89,000 to ChildFund Korea, an organization that supports children affected by violence in Tanzania. The sum helped fund the operations at the newly opened One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa.
6) Suga's donation for child cancer patients
On his 28th birthday, the Daegu native gave a large amount of money to the Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown. The 100 million won donation provided free treatment to young cancer patients from underprivileged backgrounds. Suga said he wanted to see the children that receive treatment become "healthy and bright."
7) RM's donation to help hearing-impaired students
In 2019, RM celebrated his birthday by donating money to a good cause related to music. The BTS leader made a 100 million won donation to Seoul Samsung School, a specialized institute that helps hearing-impaired students receive a musical education.
The school, popularly known as the Samsung Deaf School, provides musical training to students from kindergarten through high school.
8) Jimin's donation towards education in Busan
Park Jimin, better known as Jimin, gave back to his hometown, Busan, by donating 100 million won to the city's Office of Education.
The Filter singer's funds were divided and sent to different schools in the area to be used for student welfare activities, such as providing lunch money to students from low-income families and other necessary items. His Alma Mater, Busan High School of Arts, received 30 million won from the singer's original donation.
The band's charitable efforts include not only financial contributions but also collaborations with major brands to raise awareness as well as funds for specific causes, auctions of memorabilia from performances and photo shoots, and the allocation of a portion of the proceeds from certain projects.
Moreover, BTS' acts of kindness have a domino effect on their global fandom, which frequently undertakes charitable projects.