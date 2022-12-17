8 times BTS donated to causes they care about

BTS is well-known for its musical abilities, and its charity endeavors in recent years have garnered much attention. The boy band and its members are frequently in the news for making large-scale donations to humanitarian projects worldwide.

Jin, the band's oldest member, is a member of UNICEF Korea's Honors Club for donating at least 100 million won to various causes, while Jimin and J-Hope are Green Noble Club members in Korea.

The seven-member Korean act has a long list of charity donations, ranging from making a difference at home to promoting issues halfway around the world.

8 noteworthy BTS donations that proved their charitable intentions

1) Black Lives Matter

BTS took a strong stance against racism and violence by donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which began in America after the death of George Floyd.

delilah min @tanseok in June 2020, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter which sparked the fans to match their donation. BTS posted a simple message on their Twitter account standing with Black Lives Matter supporters in their American audience: in June 2020, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter which sparked the fans to match their donation. BTS posted a simple message on their Twitter account standing with Black Lives Matter supporters in their American audience: https://t.co/cJMpWeobJD

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jin shared that the band decided to donate to the movement because they have also experienced racial discrimination and feel that it should not be tolerated.

2) Love yourself campaign

In 2017, BTS released the first album of the Love Yourself series and joined forces with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to further the message of self-love that they often deliver through their songs.

KAT 7 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @kathyflora koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/11/29/ent… BTS, BigHit Music donate 5.9 billion won to Unicef over past five years .November 29 2022 perhaps this got lost in all the content we were receiving. Heroes BTS, BigHit Music donate 5.9 billion won to Unicef over past five years .November 29 2022 perhaps this got lost in all the content we were receiving. Heroes 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/11/29/ent…

They launched their own LOVE MYSELF campaign to improve the lives of children and youth worldwide. Since 2017, the campaign has raised almost $3 million from BTS's direct donations, album sales, campaign merchandise, and other donations worldwide.

In 2021, the Grammy-nominated K-pop stars renewed their partnership with UNICEF and donated an additional $1 million to show their commitment to the cause.

3) Crew Nation campaign

The Butter singers donated $1 million to Live Nation's Crew Nation campaign, which would support the backstage crew and live-entertainment personnel impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS Charts @btschartdata BTS donated $1M to Live Nation's 'Crew Nation' campaign to help live concert crew members, some who were originally scheduled to work at BTS’ concerts. BTS donated $1M to Live Nation's 'Crew Nation' campaign to help live concert crew members, some who were originally scheduled to work at BTS’ concerts. https://t.co/BOlXcNamFn

The funds received were used to compensate the live-concert staff who were scheduled to work at the group's concerts before they were canceled. According to the announcement made by Live Nation, each staff member received a $1000 grant.

4) Sewol Ferry disaster

BTS and BIGHIT made generous donations to the relatives of the deceased following the terrible sinking of the Jeju Island-bound Sewol ferry, which resulted in the deaths of over 300 individuals, most of whom were students.

milenna⁷ 🐹 indigo @taesoothe Spring Day



BTS not only released released a song and MV clearly relating to Sewol Ferry tragedy, that Korean goverment was heavily criticized for how they handled it, but also all members made donations for victims families.



Support to them meant govermental blacklist. Spring DayBTS not only released released a song and MV clearly relating to Sewol Ferry tragedy, that Korean goverment was heavily criticized for how they handled it, but also all members made donations for victims families.Support to them meant govermental blacklist. ▪️Spring DayBTS not only released released a song and MV clearly relating to Sewol Ferry tragedy, that Korean goverment was heavily criticized for how they handled it, but also all members made donations for victims families.Support to them meant govermental blacklist. https://t.co/w2FdDy5FnE

Though the donation was not made public then, it was later revealed that each BTS member contributed 10 million won (approximately $8,500), and the agency added 30 million won (approximately $25,500), making it a 100 million won donation.

5) J-Hope's donation for African children

Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope, brought hope to children's lives on the other side of the world on Children's Day in 2021. The Jack in the Box singer donated $89,000 to ChildFund Korea, an organization that supports children affected by violence in Tanzania. The sum helped fund the operations at the newly opened One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa.

6) Suga's donation for child cancer patients

BTS Press⁷ @BTSPressData



Suga said, “I’ve made this donation, with a hope that it can be a little help to the children who are unable to receive (+) According to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital (Daegu), @BTS_twt ’s #Suga donated 100M KRW (~ $88K) for his birthday, to treat the child cancer patients.Suga said, “I’ve made this donation, with a hope that it can be a little help to the children who are unable to receive (+) According to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital (Daegu), @BTS_twt’s #Suga donated 100M KRW (~ $88K) for his birthday, to treat the child cancer patients.Suga said, “I’ve made this donation, with a hope that it can be a little help to the children who are unable to receive (+) https://t.co/Cun1q5yMw0

On his 28th birthday, the Daegu native gave a large amount of money to the Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown. The 100 million won donation provided free treatment to young cancer patients from underprivileged backgrounds. Suga said he wanted to see the children that receive treatment become "healthy and bright."

7) RM's donation to help hearing-impaired students

In 2019, RM celebrated his birthday by donating money to a good cause related to music. The BTS leader made a 100 million won donation to Seoul Samsung School, a specialized institute that helps hearing-impaired students receive a musical education.

BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 @BangtanINDIA

"We received a donation to students who had difficulty listening to music and hope that they could enjoy the music together''

#BTS According to the Seoul Samsung School for Deaf Special School on Tuesday, RM donated 100 million won to the school on Sept. 16 to mark his birthday."We received a donation to students who had difficulty listening to music and hope that they could enjoy the music together'' According to the Seoul Samsung School for Deaf Special School on Tuesday, RM donated 100 million won to the school on Sept. 16 to mark his birthday."We received a donation to students who had difficulty listening to music and hope that they could enjoy the music together''#BTS https://t.co/L2YwfyT6MD

The school, popularly known as the Samsung Deaf School, provides musical training to students from kindergarten through high school.

8) Jimin's donation towards education in Busan

Park Jimin, better known as Jimin, gave back to his hometown, Busan, by donating 100 million won to the city's Office of Education.

수초이⁷ 💜 @SooChoiFolder Jimin donated KRW100M (USD86K) to Busan Education Office for students from low income families in 16 schools in Busan. This good deed was processed secretly but it’s revealed after Education office showed the donation certificate in social media. @BTS_twt Jimin donated KRW100M (USD86K) to Busan Education Office for students from low income families in 16 schools in Busan. This good deed was processed secretly but it’s revealed after Education office showed the donation certificate in social media. @BTS_twt https://t.co/xmKw3LfoJf

The Filter singer's funds were divided and sent to different schools in the area to be used for student welfare activities, such as providing lunch money to students from low-income families and other necessary items. His Alma Mater, Busan High School of Arts, received 30 million won from the singer's original donation.

The band's charitable efforts include not only financial contributions but also collaborations with major brands to raise awareness as well as funds for specific causes, auctions of memorabilia from performances and photo shoots, and the allocation of a portion of the proceeds from certain projects.

Moreover, BTS' acts of kindness have a domino effect on their global fandom, which frequently undertakes charitable projects.

