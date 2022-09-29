BTS Jimin makes a generous private donation of $ 70,311.13 to support Education at Gangwon-do office

BTS Jimin has a big heart and his recent generous, private donation of $ 70,311.13 (₩ 100 million) to the Gangwon-do Office of Education is proof of that.

The Serendipity singer donated the mentioned sum to a worthy cause. It was also revealed that BTS Jimin did not want the donation to be made public. When Korean media outlets contacted The Gangwon Office of Education, they hesitated to confirm the news in order to respect BTS Jimin's desire to keep the information private. They stated:

“It is difficult to confirm the facts."

However, this isn’t the first time the BTS member has made such a generous donation. Keep reading to find out.

BTS Jimin has made generous donations for the betterment of education for the lesser-privileged

The Gangwon-do Office of Education has the Gangwon Education Scholarship Foundation, whose sole purpose is to support the education of the less fortunate, who do not have the financial or other resources to fund their education.

BTS Jimin’s donations aim to aid these talented underprivileged students to lead a better life in the future. The Promise singer has consistently been making donations, particularly towards the cause of education over the years, to help the lesser fortunate.

For instance, BTS Jimin makes the maximum amount of donations to his alma mater, Busan Arts High School. He donated 1,200 desks and chairs to the school where he learned to dance. Aside from that, he has supported 16 schools in the city.

At the height of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2021, the Filter singer donated ₩100 million to a non-profit organization to help children with polio who have no way of providing for themselves. Last year, on his birthday, October 13, Jimin donated ₩100 million to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation and became an elite member of the Green Noble Club.

Jimin Africa(TAILOR OF CHAOS) @jimin_africa



WE LOVE YOU JIMIN

ANGEL PARK JIMIN

THE DONATION FAIRY @allkpop I have never seen an Idol with so kind heart and beautiful soul like him, truly an angel 🤍WE LOVE YOU JIMINANGEL PARK JIMINTHE DONATION FAIRY @allkpop I have never seen an Idol with so kind heart and beautiful soul like him, truly an angel 🤍💙WE LOVE YOU JIMIN ANGEL PARK JIMINTHE DONATION FAIRY https://t.co/omwrlxLJQI

Jimin's fans are proud of his consistent efforts to make anonymous and kind donations to his school and less fortunate students' education.

BTS×ARMY =FAMILY @BUTTER18291351 cutie pie.. 🥰 🤩 ❣️❣️❣️ @allkpop Jiminishi.. Let God bless u for ur noble deeds... May ur fame grow higher and higher..Advance Birthday wishes...cutie pie.. 🥰❣️❣️❣️ @allkpop Jiminishi.. Let God bless u for ur noble deeds... May ur fame grow higher and higher..Advance Birthday wishes... 🐣🎉🎉🎊🎊🎂cutie pie.. 🥰😍🤩👍❣️❣️❣️💜💜💜 https://t.co/5KuRhsHilV

“Angel Park Jimin and Charity King Park Jimin”, are the titles fans have bestowed on the Bangtan star.

Fans are hoping he continues to light everyone’s lives with his kind donations.

BTS Jimin’s Korean fanbase leave no stone unturned for his 28th birthday

Jimin’s 28th birthday is roughly fifteen days away and the celebrations have begun in full swing. The singer’s Korean fanbase ALLFORJIMIN will be hosting a grandiose celebratory event at Seong-dong's hotspot, Seongsu Yeonbang.

Dubbed as “Jiminland'', the celebration will be filled with pictures of the singer, memories and landmark moments from his career and social media updates from October 7 to 9, 2022.

ARMYs planning to visit must note that “Jiminland” celebrations will include BE album concept photo booths, exhibitions, and yummy food. The Heavenly House, the cafe in charge of serving food and drinks, will also provide special gifts to visiting ARMYs.

Besides that, there will be large-scale advertisements and banners across the country on various hotspots.

Jimin will celebrate his 28th birthday on October 13 and two days later, the septet will return with a grand performance at Busan’s Asiad stadium to help South Korea win the bid for “2030 World Expo”.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far