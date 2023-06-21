Class of '09 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 8 of Class of '09 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FX on Hulu. It will mark the miniseries' finale as all the plotlines viewers saw related to the team of FBI recruits will reach befitting conclusions. Class of '09 takes place in three different timelines: the past, the present, and the future.

This drama thriller stars Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo Michaels, Kate Mara as Ashley Poet, Jake McDorman as Murphy, Smith as Daniel Lennix, Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari, Brian J., Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel, Brooke Smith as Drew, and Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne. Several popular stars also appear in recurring/guest roles.

Class of '09 episode 8: Tayo will take control of the Bureau

The upcoming episode of the show has been titled Graduation.

After a series of tails and tribulations, the righteous Tayo will finally seize control over the Bureau in episode 8. In addition, he will change the lives of several people for the better, which has always been his dream.

Furthermore, the class will reunite one last time in what is said to be a final showdown as they will come face to face with the monstrous system they have created.

Finally, the trainees will discuss their futures.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tayo seizes control of the Bureau and makes the radical reforms he always dreamed of; the class reunites in a final showdown with the system they created; the trainees graduate, wondering where they will all end up."

The upcoming episode is directed by Joe Robert Cole and written by Tom Rob Smith.

Class of '09 episode 7: What happened in the last episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Orders Night. This episode saw the crew heading to their last tests at Quantico before their graduation. They also learned where they would be posted after they graduate.

Tayo was seen facing some trouble after AI hindered his rise to the top.

The official synopsis of episode 7 read:

"At Quantico, the final tests before graduation are accompanied by a reveal of where the trainees will be posted; Tayo's rise to power is propelled by artificial intelligence; Tayo falls from grace."

This episode was released on June 14, 2023, on FX on Hulu and was directed by Joe Robert Cole and Tom Rob Smith.

Class of '09 synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"A suspense thriller limited series, 'Class of '09,' follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence."

It continues:

"Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and legacy. The series stars Tayo, one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Poet, one of the most successful undercover agents of all time."

Executive producers of the show include Sunu Gonera, Joe Robert Cole, Jessica Levin, Zanne Devine, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Tom Rob Smith.

Class of '09 episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FX on Hulu.

