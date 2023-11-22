Clean Sleep Update: What happened to Michael Ingle’s business after Shark Tank?

Clean Sleep, created by Dallas-based entrepreneur Michael Ingle, is an innovative venture specializing in mobile mattress cleaning. Ingle's company introduced a portable cleaning device in Shark Tank season 7, that functions akin to a dry cleaner specifically designed for mattresses, asking $1.5 million for 15% equity.

Although Michael didn't secure a deal from the sharks on Shark Tank season 7, it didn't deter him from actively enhancing his company. Instead, he embraced the advice given by the sharks and promptly revamped the company website for improved clarity.

What is Clean Sleep and how does it work?

Michael Ingle's cleaning machine can clean a mattress in just 15 minutes, as claimed on the show. The machine uses a combination of UV light, steam, and power vacuums to leave each mattress squeaky clean and, in some cases, stain-free.

The mattress cleaning brand operates with two trucks, each equipped with a mobile residential mattress cleaning machine, contributing to an annual revenue of $100,000 per vehicle.

Michael came up with the idea for the Clean Sleep Machine after falling asleep on his mattress while his sheets were drying. Even though he always slept with sheets, he was surprised to wake up and see the filth that had gathered on the mattress.

This revelation prompted him to delve into research, uncovering the recommendation for homeowners to clean their mattresses every six to twelve months.

The cost of each cleaning service stands at an affordable $89.95, a pricing detail that left the sharks astonished. Kevin O’Leary expressed concerns, deeming it remarkably low for a service of such importance.

Michael recognized competition but emphasized Clean Sleep's distinction in its swift turnaround. Unlike others that may retain a customer's mattress for extended periods, the mattress brand prioritized an efficient process with a turnaround time of 8 hours, minimizing inconvenience for customers.

Where is Michael Ingle's Clean Sleep today?

By 2016, Michael initiated the establishment of franchises in the Texas area and successfully secured deals with various hotel chains and hospitals for Clean Sleep's services.

Fast forward to 2023, the brand continues to thrive. The brand's impressive annual revenue stands at $2.7 million, according to Gazette Review, highlighting the company's substantial success. This success story underscores the possibility of flourishing even without securing a deal from the sharks.

As stated on its website, Clean Sleep has formed partnerships with hotels, hospitals, and various industry leaders to provide sanitation services for mattresses, furniture, pillows, PPE, and more.

Its extensive reach extends beyond commercial spaces to include residential buildings, student housing, boats, RVs, trucks, trailers, apartments, and work camps, showcasing the broad spectrum of its services.

The service is easily accessible through their website, where interested individuals can schedule appointments. Clean Sleep ensures prompt confirmation within an hour of booking and provides real-time updates on their arrival.

Upon arrival, they swiftly prep the mattress for transport, finishing cleaning in just 15 minutes. Clean Sleep extends beyond routine cleaning, providing specialized services such as bed bug removal, dust mite removal, urine removal, and odor removal for diverse and specific needs.

A Shark Tank recap

Michael introduced the mattress cleaning machine and stated that it is 99% effective in removing bacteria, viruses, mold, dust mites, and bed bugs from a mattress.

During a demonstration, Michael showcased the hot steam emission, a pivotal element in the mattress cleaning process. Robert expressed intrigue, recognizing Michael's ingenuity in inventing the entire system.

Robert asked about the previous year's sales in Shark Tank, and Michael revealed a major achievement: the sale of the first franchise for $435,000. Moreover, sales from Michael's truck alone had exceeded $100,000 in the past 18 months.

Barbara asked for a franchise pitch, and Michael suggested a $75,000 revenue for the first year, leaving her unimpressed. When Robert probed about the net on this amount, Michael conveyed breaking even. Robert and Mark expressed concerns, considering $75,000 from a single truck for the entire year as too low.

Kevin questioned the $1.5 million purpose to which Michael explained his plans to expand machines for a hospital pilot. Mark thought Clean Sleep may be too early for Shark Tank.

Barbara, initially impressed, found Michael's pitch increasingly confusing and costly, prompting her to opt-out. Robert appreciated Michael's focus but believed the longer he spoke, the fewer opportunities emerged. As the complexity with trucks, leasing, and franchises unfolded, Mark opted out, stating there was too much going on.

Thoughts on Clean Sleep

While Michael Ingle's brainchild got rejected as an idea on Shark Tank, a lot of viewers believed it to be efficient. Mattress is a very important part of every human's life. They spend easily about 8 hours sleeping on it and hygiene for the same is crucially important.

Michael Ingle embraced feedback and implemented changes evident on Clean Sleep's official website. The brand's substantial potential lies in securing access to hospitals and military bases, paving the way for significant success on a large scale.