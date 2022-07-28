"Climate jumbo criminal": Fans outraged as Drake takes 14-minute private jet flight

Canadian singer and songwriter Drake has come under fire for taking a 14-minute trip in his private jet. The singer traveled a distance of 38 miles from Toronto to Hamilton, which is in the state of Ontario. According to the Twitter account @CelebJets, the flight consumed 1,522 liters of fuel, which resulted in four tons of CO2 emissions.

The news comes at a time when climate change is being widely discussed, with its overt consequences like the heat wave in Europe already frightening people. Many pointed out that they do their bit for the planet on the daily by recycling and avoiding plastic, but questioned if their efforts were all in vain because of such actions by celebrities.

The singer and rapper drew criticism from netizens, with some even calling him a climate criminal.

In response to the outrage, Drake commented on an Instagram post by Real Toronto News about the controversy. He wrote:

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics… nobody takes that flight."

However, the God’s Plan singer failed to appease netizens.

Netizens angry with Drake for his 14-minute private jet flight

Many took to social media to criticize the singer-rapper for taking a 14-minute flight from his hometown Toronto to Hamilton.

Toronto tech reporter Temur Durrani wrote on Twitter:

“Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.”

amp.theguardian.com/environment/20… Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto. Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.amp.theguardian.com/environment/20… https://t.co/n5lEdSDNNQ

Call a general strike. Riot. Shut it all down! @MafaYYZ kim kardashian’s private jet produced 61 tons of CO2 emissions. over the last week drake’s private jet flights produced 182 tons of CO2 emissions. like what is even the point any more? kim kardashian’s private jet produced 61 tons of CO2 emissions. over the last week drake’s private jet flights produced 182 tons of CO2 emissions. like what is even the point any more?

Toronto-based writer and filmmaker Jesse Hawken wrote:

“Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing. Dude, take the GO train ffs.”

One Twitter user pointed out that the singer caused as much carbon dioxide emission as an average person in a year, noting that such people are destroying the earth at a faster rate.

Markov’s Cuban Link Chain @VeblenTweets @Classycanadian1 @davenewworld_2 Drake’s 15 min flight emitted as much CO2 as an avg person in a year. These people are destroying the world at an unimaginably faster rate than us, but we’re the ones who will pay the price (natural disasters, food scarcity, regional water scarcity, property destruction). @Classycanadian1 @davenewworld_2 Drake’s 15 min flight emitted as much CO2 as an avg person in a year. These people are destroying the world at an unimaginably faster rate than us, but we’re the ones who will pay the price (natural disasters, food scarcity, regional water scarcity, property destruction).

Schneewittchen @ichbindabomb Please recycle and don’t eat meat, so Kylie Jenner and Drake can use their jets for 10 min flights. Please recycle and don’t eat meat, so Kylie Jenner and Drake can use their jets for 10 min flights.

Goat Girl Summer 🏳️‍⚧️ @Reweth Good thing I'm drinking from paper straws, using paper shopping bags and recycling.

Takeoffs use a phenomenal amount of fuel (about 5000 gallons for a 747,so maybe 2500 for Drake's 757?) and then about 100 gallons per minute. To use that much fuel for a 70km flight is a crime. Good thing I'm drinking from paper straws, using paper shopping bags and recycling.Takeoffs use a phenomenal amount of fuel (about 5000 gallons for a 747,so maybe 2500 for Drake's 757?) and then about 100 gallons per minute. To use that much fuel for a 70km flight is a crime. https://t.co/htCTh7mq5I

Pickering airport @PickeringAirprt #Drake #YYZ twitter.com/cp24/status/15… CP24 @CP24 Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton cp24.com/entertainment-… Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton cp24.com/entertainment-… How bad is congestion at #Toronto Pearson Airport? Lack of space is forcing empty planes to take short flights to Hamilton for storage and maintenance. It is time for Pickering Airport to relieve Pearson’s congestion agony. #BuildPickeringAirport How bad is congestion at #Toronto Pearson Airport? Lack of space is forcing empty planes to take short flights to Hamilton for storage and maintenance. It is time for Pickering Airport to relieve Pearson’s congestion agony. #BuildPickeringAirport #Drake #YYZ twitter.com/cp24/status/15…

Kerrybehave @kerrybehave Kylie Jenner and her BF have matching expensive jets. Drake just bought a 185 million dollar jet. They have been taking 15 to 30 minute flights but have no problem preaching about climate change and carbon footprint. Lots of rich hypocrites in the world. Kylie Jenner and her BF have matching expensive jets. Drake just bought a 185 million dollar jet. They have been taking 15 to 30 minute flights but have no problem preaching about climate change and carbon footprint. Lots of rich hypocrites in the world.

Nic Haralambous @nicharry Drake produced almost 400 tons of carbon emissions on his latest European vacation - his private 747 flights + yacht.



I'm out here cleaning my trash to recycle it.



Lol. Drake produced almost 400 tons of carbon emissions on his latest European vacation - his private 747 flights + yacht.I'm out here cleaning my trash to recycle it.Lol.

Celeb Jets also tracked private jet trips of other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Tiger Woods, and Mark Wahlberg, among others.

The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe Jenner isn’t the only millionaire who takes private flights.



Data logged by aircraft transponders and posted by CelebJets shows that the rapper Drake recently took 12-minute and 14-minute flights, while director Steven Spielberg this week took a 35-minute trip, to name a few. Jenner isn’t the only millionaire who takes private flights.Data logged by aircraft transponders and posted by CelebJets shows that the rapper Drake recently took 12-minute and 14-minute flights, while director Steven Spielberg this week took a 35-minute trip, to name a few. https://t.co/wLx0WwMZc3

Earlier this month, 24-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner came under fire for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 42 km journey. Jenner also posted a black and white photo of herself with her husband Travis Scott, which showed them embracing in between two private jets. The photo was captioned,

“You wanna take mine or yours?”

The post went viral on Twitter, and Jenner was criticized for bragging about her absolute disregard for the planet.

OVO Fest controversy

Earlier this month, Drake’s OVO Fest was criticized for overcharging customers for tickets. The festival is scheduled to take place on July 28, July 29, and August 3. The three-day concert will feature several artists, including a reunion of Young Money featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Chris Brown and Lil Baby are also set to perform in the festival, among others.

