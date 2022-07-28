"Climate jumbo criminal": Fans outraged as Drake takes 14-minute private jet flight

Canadian singer and songwriter Drake has come under fire for taking a 14-minute trip in his private jet. The singer traveled a distance of 38 miles from Toronto to Hamilton, which is in the state of Ontario. According to the Twitter account @CelebJets, the flight consumed 1,522 liters of fuel, which resulted in four tons of CO2 emissions.
The news comes at a time when climate change is being widely discussed, with its overt consequences like the heat wave in Europe already frightening people. Many pointed out that they do their bit for the planet on the daily by recycling and avoiding plastic, but questioned if their efforts were all in vain because of such actions by celebrities.
The singer and rapper drew criticism from netizens, with some even calling him a climate criminal.
In response to the outrage, Drake commented on an Instagram post by Real Toronto News about the controversy. He wrote:
“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics… nobody takes that flight."
However, the God’s Plan singer failed to appease netizens.
Netizens angry with Drake for his 14-minute private jet flight
Many took to social media to criticize the singer-rapper for taking a 14-minute flight from his hometown Toronto to Hamilton.
Toronto tech reporter Temur Durrani wrote on Twitter:
“Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.”
Toronto-based writer and filmmaker Jesse Hawken wrote:
“Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing. Dude, take the GO train ffs.”
One Twitter user pointed out that the singer caused as much carbon dioxide emission as an average person in a year, noting that such people are destroying the earth at a faster rate.
Celeb Jets also tracked private jet trips of other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Tiger Woods, and Mark Wahlberg, among others.
Earlier this month, 24-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner came under fire for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 42 km journey. Jenner also posted a black and white photo of herself with her husband Travis Scott, which showed them embracing in between two private jets. The photo was captioned,
“You wanna take mine or yours?”
The post went viral on Twitter, and Jenner was criticized for bragging about her absolute disregard for the planet.
OVO Fest controversy
Earlier this month, Drake’s OVO Fest was criticized for overcharging customers for tickets. The festival is scheduled to take place on July 28, July 29, and August 3. The three-day concert will feature several artists, including a reunion of Young Money featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Chris Brown and Lil Baby are also set to perform in the festival, among others.