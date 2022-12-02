Lifetime's upcoming holiday movie, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas, will air on the network on Friday, December 2, 2022. The movie revolves around a noted weather forecast reporter who ends up falling in love with a popular talk show host. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

''Bridget Torres is a prominent national news weather forecaster who comes to the magical, wintry town of Leavenworth, Washington, where Christmas traditions prevail each holiday season. This year, Bridget has been asked by her network to announce a special “snow-cast” at the annual Christmas Eve festival and has brought her boss Lisa along with her. Bridget’s plans to shine are foiled when a talk show host from her network arrives to join her for the broadcast.''

The description further states,

''Drake Kincaid, as it turns out, refused to hire Bridget as his co-host for their morning show a year earlier, making tensions high. The unlikely duo soon finds themselves falling for each other, but when Bridget finally discovers why Drake didn’t hire her, their romance is put to the test.''

The movie stars Valery Ortiz in the lead role, along with various others playing prominent supporting roles. Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas is written and directed by Jake Helgren.

Lifetime's Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas cast: Valery Ortiz and others feature in upcoming Christmas movie

1) Valery Ortiz as Bridget Torres

Valery Ortiz stars as the protagonist Bridget Torres in Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. She's a weather forecaster who unexpectedly falls in love with her channel's morning show host. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores her character arc.

Apart from Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas, Ortiz is widely known for her performances in South of Nowhere, Hit the Floor, Diary of a Single Mom, and Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, to name a few.

2) Brandon Quinn as Drake Kincaid

Actor Brandon Quinn portrays the character Drake Kincaid in the new holiday film. Kincaid is the morning show host with whom Ortiz's character surprisingly falls in love, although the two seemed to have had a tough time getting along in the beginning.

Brandon Quinn is known for his appearances in numerous shows and films like Express: Aisle to Glory, Sweet Magnolias, Big Wolf on Campus, and many more.

3) Nicole Bilderback as Lisa Liu Lawson

Nicole Bilderback essays the role of Lisa Liu Lawson in Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. Details about her character are currently being kept under wraps. Bilderback's film and TV acting credits include The Wrong Nanny, Mercenaries, Castle, and The New Twenty, to name a few.

Apart from Valery Ortiz, Brandon Quinn, and Nicole Bilderback, the Christmas film stars several others in key supporting/minor roles, including:

Sarah Jane Morris as Tatum Tilson

Audrey Landers as Millie Kincaid

Deon Richmond as Eddie Lawson

Preston Sadleir as Dillon Kincaid

John Laughlin as Wally Kincaid

You can watch the upcoming holiday flick, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas, on Lifetime on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes