“Clout kills”: Tyga and Michael Yerger slam Nikita Dragun for trying to “out” them 

Nikita Dragun recently came under fire after exposing private DMs from artists like Tyga and Michael Yerger in her music video. The influencer shared screenshots of personal texts in the clip in an attempt to call out the celebrities.

While Michael Yerger’s message read “how was your night”, Tyga’s DM consisted of a simple “text me” with a redacted number. However, the move backfired on the makeup artist, as she was immediately called out by the online community for trying to “out” the media personalities.

Tyga took to Twitter to reveal that his message to the influencer was for work-related purposes:

“My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped. Not sure why she added my likeness to this.”

He further slammed Nikita Dragun for using his text for attention and mentioned that “clout kills”:

T-Raww @Tyga Ladies and gentlemen clout kills Ladies and gentlemen clout kills

Meanwhile, Michael Yerger also responded to her video saying:

“I honestly just feel bad for u at his point”

The online community was further enraged after Yerger and Tyga refuted Nikita’s claims. Severe outrage against the YouTuber continued to rise on social media.

Nikita was in a relationship with Michael Yerger in 2018, but the duo parted ways after she accused the reality star of infidelity.

That same year, she accused Tyga of sliding into her DMs for the first time. However, the latter previously denied the rumors.

Twitter calls out Nikita Dragun for exposing private texts in music video

Nikita Dragun landed in hot waters after revealing private texts in music video

Nikita Dragun has often made the news for the wrong reasons. The social media influencer has been embroiled in back-to-back controversies since last year. She has been called out for false claims, blackfishing and plagiarizing content from other content creators.

She was criticized for her association with the Lopez brothers and for being linked to young TikToker Alejandro Sario. She also caused outrage after disregarding COVID-19 restrictions and arranging parties last year.

The influencer has now landed in hot water after claiming to be the first trans pop star following the release of her new single. Several people denounced her claims mentioning that she was misusing her identity and disregarding the works of late Scottish trans pop artist SOPHIE:

The 25-year-old received further backlash for exposing private messages from Tyga and Michael Yerger, with netizens slamming her for “outing” other celebrities:

Khalil خليل @AgentKhalils Y’all are letting an idiot I.e Nikita Dragun, fuel transphobia. Careless statements like this literally give homophobic/transphobic women reason to be that. She is disgusting and a bad example for the trans community! Y’all are letting an idiot I.e Nikita Dragun, fuel transphobia. Careless statements like this literally give homophobic/transphobic women reason to be that. She is disgusting and a bad example for the trans community! https://t.co/XPlbCymCbx

ben @poshdelrey a notorious blackfisher speaking on black ppl and using the dead for clout doesn’t sit right with me. can we all just ignore nikita dragun from now on a notorious blackfisher speaking on black ppl and using the dead for clout doesn’t sit right with me. can we all just ignore nikita dragun from now on https://t.co/EbwqEu3eS1

The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ @sweetnovacane Nikita Dragun is messy, made a video “outing” tyga, used Asian doll’s picture to say she was copying her style THENNNN had the nerve to say black women aren’t the blueprint and we get our style from people like her ?? Mam …. Nikita Dragun is messy, made a video “outing” tyga, used Asian doll’s picture to say she was copying her style THENNNN had the nerve to say black women aren’t the blueprint and we get our style from people like her ?? Mam …. https://t.co/qjun9bEyHI

🙉🙊🙈 @Curlytopnea



But belittling cis women to make a point does not HELP MAKE CHANGE! It’s statements like this that will forever divide Cis x Trans women. You have real cis allies. Not all of us feel this way.But belittling cis women to make a point does not HELP MAKE CHANGE! @NikitaDragun please truly educate yourself and do better. It’s statements like this that will forever divide Cis x Trans women. You have real cis allies. Not all of us feel this way.



But belittling cis women to make a point does not HELP MAKE CHANGE! @NikitaDragun please truly educate yourself and do better. https://t.co/yQzOuSjuLg

teee.bee特里🕷🧜🏾‍♂️ @TerreB1999 The fact Nikita Dragun just outed Tyga is so disgusting. I think when people of the LGBTQ+ community out people, it should be treated same as someone saying homophobic slurs. This doesn’t help the progress of acceptance, it only sends the entire group backwards. -Wack ass song The fact Nikita Dragun just outed Tyga is so disgusting. I think when people of the LGBTQ+ community out people, it should be treated same as someone saying homophobic slurs. This doesn’t help the progress of acceptance, it only sends the entire group backwards. -Wack ass song

j⃨𝐨𝐞𝐲🫐✨ @laurmanisnasty like i’m tryna figure out what in nikita dragun’s right mind made her think to use trans women who have passed away as an aesthetic or way to promote her song like that is EXTREMELY insensitive and disrespectful! like i’m tryna figure out what in nikita dragun’s right mind made her think to use trans women who have passed away as an aesthetic or way to promote her song like that is EXTREMELY insensitive and disrespectful!

🪶𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝖕𝖎𝖝𝖎𝖊 𝖗𝖊𝖟 𝖆𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖊🪶 @dotcombaby947 Nikita Dragun continually culturally appropriating and exuding anti blackness along with outing Tyga's sexuality and also being insensitive to SOPHIE's memory is so embarrassing. I'm glad I never got into Nikita Nikita Dragun continually culturally appropriating and exuding anti blackness along with outing Tyga's sexuality and also being insensitive to SOPHIE's memory is so embarrassing. I'm glad I never got into Nikita https://t.co/i1vqbD3BLI

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Nikita will respond to the online outrage. She has already replied to Michael on Instagram but is yet to address Tyga’s response to her claims.

