“Clout kills”: Tyga and Michael Yerger slam Nikita Dragun for trying to “out” them 

Nikita Dragun recently came under fire after exposing private DMs from artists like Tyga and Michael Yerger in her music video. The influencer shared screenshots of personal texts in the clip in an attempt to call out the celebrities.
While Michael Yerger’s message read “how was your night”, Tyga’s DM consisted of a simple “text me” with a redacted number. However, the move backfired on the makeup artist, as she was immediately called out by the online community for trying to “out” the media personalities.
Tyga took to Twitter to reveal that his message to the influencer was for work-related purposes:
“My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped. Not sure why she added my likeness to this.”
He further slammed Nikita Dragun for using his text for attention and mentioned that “clout kills”:
Meanwhile, Michael Yerger also responded to her video saying:
“I honestly just feel bad for u at his point”
The online community was further enraged after Yerger and Tyga refuted Nikita’s claims. Severe outrage against the YouTuber continued to rise on social media.
Nikita was in a relationship with Michael Yerger in 2018, but the duo parted ways after she accused the reality star of infidelity.
That same year, she accused Tyga of sliding into her DMs for the first time. However, the latter previously denied the rumors.
Twitter calls out Nikita Dragun for exposing private texts in music video
Nikita Dragun has often made the news for the wrong reasons. The social media influencer has been embroiled in back-to-back controversies since last year. She has been called out for false claims, blackfishing and plagiarizing content from other content creators.
She was criticized for her association with the Lopez brothers and for being linked to young TikToker Alejandro Sario. She also caused outrage after disregarding COVID-19 restrictions and arranging parties last year.
The influencer has now landed in hot water after claiming to be the first trans pop star following the release of her new single. Several people denounced her claims mentioning that she was misusing her identity and disregarding the works of late Scottish trans pop artist SOPHIE:
The 25-year-old received further backlash for exposing private messages from Tyga and Michael Yerger, with netizens slamming her for “outing” other celebrities:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Nikita will respond to the online outrage. She has already replied to Michael on Instagram but is yet to address Tyga’s response to her claims.