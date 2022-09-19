Cobra Kai boss confirms if new Karate Kid movie is connected to Netflix series

Clearing the speculations on whether Netflix's Cobra Kai is connected to the new Karate Kid movie that is set for a 2024 release, the series' co-creator Jon Hurwitz said that he doesn't ''know much about it'' and that it is not connected to the fan-favorite Netflix show.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix on September 9, 2022, to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the entertaining plot, strong writing, and performances by the cast.

Cobra Kai co-creator reveals the series has no connection with new Karate Kid

In the tweet embedded above, Jon Hurwitz mentioned that he'd ''love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday.'' He clarified that the recently announced Karate Kid film ''isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast.''

Days after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was dropped on Netflix, Sony Columbia Pictures officially announced a new Karate Kid film scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.

Details about the plot, cast, and crew are not known at this point. Due to the announcement's timing, many fans on social media started speculating about whether the film is connected to the acclaimed Netflix show. Now that Jon Hurwitz has clarified that the two projects aren't related, fans might be slightly disappointed.

The fifth season of the iconic Netflix series witnessed several pivotal events. The official synopsis of season 5, as per Netflix's YouTube channel, reads:

''Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.''

In the season finale, we saw Kreese in jail, utterly devastated and dejected. Meanwhile, tension rises when Dan, Johnny, and Chozen are almost met with a fatal accident.

Chozen and Johnny subsequently got into a fight with Mike, but Daniel stopped it. The season ended with a shocking revelation about Kreese, setting the series up for another thrilling installment. The fifth season has received widespread critical acclaim, increasing the show's stature and popularity.

More details about Cobra Kai cast

The series stars Ralph Macchio in the lead role of Daniel La Russo. Macchio earlier played the role of La Russo in the Karate Kid movies, for which he received high praise from fans and critics.

Apart from the Netflix action series and Karate Kid flicks, Macchio is widely known for his performances in shows like The Outsiders, Ugly Betty, and Deuce, to name a few.

The series also features several other prominent actors in crucial supporting roles, including William Zabka, Thomas Ian Griffith, Martin Kove, Yuji Okumoto, and Sean Kanan, among many others.

The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

