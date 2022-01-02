'Cobra Kai' season 4 episode 3: A leap of faith forward?

The fourth season of the acclaimed Netlfix series, Cobra Kai, has come out in full flow, following the newly formed alliance between the cult classic rivals, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchisio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It is an enjoyable episode where many of the characters decide to challenge their fears and faith.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

At the core of the episode are the two senseis teaching each other's batch of students. As LaRusso tries to teach the Cobra Kai-minded "Eagles" a piece of Miagi-do's finese, Johnny teaches the students of calm-minded La Russo some boundary pushing exercises.

Cobra Kai @CobraKaiSeries It's time to finish the year the same way we started it. New episodes of Cobra Kai are now streaming. It's time to finish the year the same way we started it. New episodes of Cobra Kai are now streaming. https://t.co/BYIFvuQHKb

Trading places: How the students react to alternate teaching methods

LaRusso makes the students of Johnny do a very simple task but one of patience and perseverance. He sets up a competition where the first student to catch a koi fish by hand will be declared the winner. Of course, even for well-trained karate experts, this is nowhere as easy as it sounds.

It's Miguel, at the end of the episode, who finally figures out a way. He is also the first to catch the fish and as an award for first place, he is put in-charge of the class for the week.

On the other hand, it is interesting to see Miagi-do trained students not adapt or enjoy the training set up by Johnny, who urges them to take a leap of faith (quite literally). Johnny's training involves the students jumping from one roof to another, while the only safety for a failure are a couple of discarded mattresses a floor or two below.

The students, led by Sam (Mary Mouser) refuse to do this and Sam raises questions about Johnny's teaching methods. However, moved by Johnny's words in the argument, Sam does take the jump and succeeds. She realizes at this moment how impactful Johnny really can be.

The episode also sees a visibly jealousy Johnny, as Miguel gets closer to LaRusso. He eventually decides to take a leap of faith himself and tells Miguel's mother about his attraction to her.

Cobra Kai's latest members

The episode spends a good time in flashbacks involving Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his time in Vietnam. It was indicated earlier that Terry was hiding from himself but in this episode, after blaming Kreese for manipulating him, we see him put on the old clothes and look like himself again.

Kenny (D.D. Young) tries to get into Cobra Kai but after a failed test, he is sent back by Kreese. Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes behind the scenes to help Kenny out. When Kenny returns more confident and proves his desire, Kreese decides to allow him to stay on.

Netflix Family @netflixfamily Every legacy. Every rivalry. Leads to this.



COBRA KAI (TV-14) Season 4 is now streaming Every legacy. Every rivalry. Leads to this. COBRA KAI (TV-14) Season 4 is now streaming https://t.co/xcyFZ29m7R

This episode hints at a possible tension developing between Danny and Johnny, which may become more prevalent in upcoming episodes. Stay tuned for updates on Cobra Kai.

